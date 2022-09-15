FCA warns misleading benchmarks could create 'trust deficit'

A Financial Conduct Authority director has revealed the regulator is concerned about ESG benchmarks, arguing their misleading construction has the potential to impact the transition to a net zero economy.

In a letter published last week, FCA director of infrastructure and exchanges Edwin Schooling Latter said the regulator was concerned that the subjective nature of ESG factors, alongside the use of ESG data and ratings in benchmark methodologies, "give rise to an increased risk of poor disclosures in ESG benchmark statements".

He warned that "the quality of the resulting benchmarks may not align with the expectations of their users or end investors, [which] may also impact the transition to a net zero economy".

"Poor design, description and naming of benchmarks, including ESG benchmarks, could create a trust deficit in the market for passively-managed sustainable investment products," he added.

Asset managers are increasingly labelling their products as Article 8 or Article 9 under the EU's SFDR, as well as rebranding as ESG-friendly in preparation for the UK's Sustainability Disclosure Requirement rules.

Analysts have warned that this rebranding with a lack of disclosure could lead to greenwashing.

The FCA said that to avoid this, benchmark providers should be open with their disclosures, ensuring a "good quality of disclosure through benchmark statements and methodologies".

If the methodology for the ESG benchmark uses a third-party ESG rating provider, the underlying rating methodology should be "clearly presented and explained to users".

In the letter, Schooling Latter also said that the regulator had seen cases of unregulated data providers and those based overseas being relied on to provide benchmark input data, which created "poor data quality and controls" such as calculation errors and poor validation of data inputs.

He added that the FCA perceives "particular risk with data inputs to cryptoassets benchmarks as these often measure fragmented, opaque markets". Therefore, the FCA said it expects firms to notify it if they plan to create a cryptoasset benchmark.

Ineffective control frameworks were also cited as a potential problem, with the regulator stating it had seen examples of incidents of "late publication, non-publication and calculation errors", as well as not reporting operational incidents to them in a timely manner.

As a result of this letter, the regulator said it would increase its scrutiny on the construction and labelling of benchmarks, as well as reviewing the quality of data used in them.

A version of this article first appeared on BusinessGreen's sister site Investment Week