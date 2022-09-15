BCG acquires environmental consulting firm Quantis

Consulting giant says latest deal will further expand its climate and sustainability expertise

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has today announced it is set to acquire environmental consultancy group Quantis in a move that will further strengthen its climate and sustainability capabilities.

Quantis is primarily based in Europe and the US and comprises a team of more than 250 environmental experts. BCG said the consultancy has a "proven track record of implementing a science-based, systems-level approach to accelerate sustainable business transformation", while helping global companies better understand their climate, biodiversity, water, land, and plastics footprints.

The deal, financial details for which were not disclosed sum, is expected to close later this month. BCG said that following the finalisation of the deal Quantis will continue to operate as a standalone business unit within BCG and will also retain its brand and leadership team.

"Bringing together Quantis and BCG is an exciting step in strengthening our ability to help clients protect our planet and transform sustainably," said Christoph Schweizer, chief executive at BCG. "Many of the CEOs I speak to want to take action but are looking for the kind of deep expertise our Quantis team offers to solve their complex problems. I am proud to welcome this accomplished and passionate team to BCG."

Dimitri Caudrelier, chief executive at Quantis, said that "combining BCG's extensive industry knowledge and transformation capability with Quantis' deep scientific expertise and solid sustainability reputation will create an unstoppable force to drive the shift from business as usual to business at its best".

"The stakes for our planet have never been higher," he added. "This deal will enable us to take a critical leap towards achieving our vision for a new planetary economy. Uniting with BCG will enable us to fast-track the science-driven sustainable transformation to which Quantis has been unwaveringly committed since our start."

BCG's Schweizer said the deal was further evidence of the consultancy giant's commitment to supporting corporate climate action globally. "In the face of ever-pressing environmental challenges, we keep investing boldly in our climate and sustainability market leadership," he said. "In addition to strengthening BCG with the acquisition of Quantis, we plan to recruit thousands more climate and sustainability experts over the coming years and continuing to expand our network of partners."

Last month BCG was announced as the exclusive consulting partner for COP27, which will take place in Egypt in Sharm-el-Sheikh this November. 

