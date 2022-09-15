Global investors call on governments to raise climate ambitions ahead of COP27

A group of over 500 global investment managers with more than $39tr in assets under management have this week issued a new statement urging governments around the world to raise their climate ambitions in line with the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C ahead of the upcoming COP27 Climate Summit.

The 2022 Global Investor Statement to Governments on the Climate Crisis was signed by 532 leading investment firms, which together called on governments to strengthen both their medium and long-term climate strategies through fresh commitments to transition away from fossil fuels, end deforestation, bolster flows of climate finance, and enhance corporate climate risk disclosures.

Led by The Investor Agenda, the statement is open for more investors to join the call for greater government action until the start of the COP27 Summit, which is due to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

As last year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow countries signed the Glasgow Climate Pact, which committed them to strengthen national climate action plans - known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) - to ensure they are in line with the 1.5C temperature goal at the heart of the Paris Agreement. The Pact also included commitments to 'phase down' the use of unabated coal power, ramp up investment in clean technologies, deliver climate finance for developing nations, and advance negotiations on a new mechanism for helping poorer countries cope with climate-related loss and damage.

However, while some countries have submitted new NDCs in recent months campaigners have warned that the vast majority of national action plans are not on track to deliver the level of decarbonisation required to put the world on a 1.5C warming trajectory. Moreover, concerns are high that the geopolitical tensions unleashed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the long-running stand-off over industrialised nations failure to provide more support for climate vulnerable regions could derail the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh.

As such, this week's investor statement seeks to reiterate long-standing predictions from leading businesses that bolder climate action would be of huge benefit to the global economy.

Specifically, the statement calls for governments to place legal requirements on investors to produce climate transition plans, strengthen climate disclosure regulations for the financial sector, and enhance climate regulations of companies.

"Investors are urgently seeking to manage their exposure to climate risks and increase the contribution that their investments make to the Paris Agreement goals," the statement read.

"Investors are taking action as it is not only permitted by law but is in many cases required to ensure their ability to generate returns in the long-term as a core fiduciary duty and benefit from the opportunities associated with the shift to a net-zero emissions economy.

"We encourage governments to engage closely with investors to make sure these risks are effectively managed and that these opportunities are fully realised."

The statement also calls for governments to step up efforts to tackle methane pollution, enhance climate adaptation and resilience, and scale up climate finance for developing countries.

Investor signatories to the statement said that if government's implement a series of priority policy measures it would allow them to invest the "trillions" of dollars needed to respond to the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to net zero emissions.

Specifically, it urged governments to implement domestic policies across the real economy and take early action to ensure that their 2030 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) are aligned with the goal of keeping global temperature rise to 1.5C.

Governments should also contribute to the reduction in non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions and support the effective implementation of the Global Methane Pledge to reduce emissions by at least 30 per cent from 2020 levels by 2030, the investors said.

In addition, governments have also been called upon to scale-up the provision of climate finance from the public and private sector for mitigation, adaptation and resilience with a particular focus on the needs of developing countries as well as looking to strengthen climate disclosures across the financial system.

The 2022 Global Investor Statement to Governments on the Climate Crisis was coordinated by the Founding Partners of the Investor Agenda, which includes Asia Investor Group on Climate Change, CDP, Ceres, Investor Group on Climate Change, Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, Principles for responsible Investment and UNEP Finance Initiative.

The intervention comes just days after a major new report from the Oxford Martin School detailed how a global transition to a clean energy system could deliver financial savings of around $12tr.

It also comes as the civil society groups from Egypt, African countries, and the Arab world came together today to launch the 'COP27 Coalition' with an invitation to civil society groups around the world to join them in demanding an end to climate and other injustices, and an urgent response from governments and leaders to tackle climate change and other linked crises.

The groups are calling on citizens to join in a decentralised Global Day of Action on Saturday, November 12th, during COP27, which would be staged in cities and towns across the globe.

"For far too long, Africa has been controlled by outside interests - a resource pool for extraction and export, and a dumping ground for the practices and technologies no longer wanted elsewhere," said Mohamed Adow, director of the think tank Power Shift Africa. "The COP27 Coalition is a space for Africans to take back control of our collective future. Civil society representing hundreds of organisations and millions of people across the continent are stepping up to show what an Africa that puts communities and well-being at the centre of its priorities could look like."