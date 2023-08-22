GFANZ co-chair Mark Carney joins finance and media giant Bloomberg

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has been appointed chair of Bloomberg, joining his GFANZ co-chair Michael Bloomberg at the global media and financial services giant.

The US company's eponymous founder yesterday laid out his succession plans for his multi-billion-dollar empire, in which he revealed that chief product officer Vlad Kliatchko would become Bloomberg's new CEO, with influential green investment figure Carney taking up the role of chair.

Bloomberg has himself served as chief executive of the company since 2014, but has been planning his succession with eyes to take a "fresh look at where we are and where we should be", he said.

However, the multi-billionaire businessman and politician - who served three terms as the mayor of New York City and has also previously run for US president - made it clear he would not be "going anywhere", despite no longer holding a senior leadership role at his company.

"I have never used a title in the company so I will not change what I will be called — just Mike," he said.

Carney served as governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, before then becoming chair and head of transition investing of Brookfield Asset Management.

Notably, he also helped launch the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in November 2021, and now acts as the group's co-chair with Bloomberg. Carney has also been active in efforts to help build the global carbon offset market, leading the launch of the Taskforce on Scaling the Voluntary Carbon Market in 2020, and is a UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance.

Moreover, Carney currently sits on the board of Bloomberg Philanthropies, as well as payments platform Stripe, in addition to acting as finance adviser to the UK Prime Minister.

The former governor succeeds Peter Grauer at Bloomberg, where he had been chair since 2001. Further new board members are expected to be added "in short order" as existing board members move to "emeritus status", Bloomberg said.

