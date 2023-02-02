Report: ESG investment funds swell in numbers despite disclosure failures

The number of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment funds securing Article 8 classification under European sustainable finance disclosure regulations has more than doubled in the past year, despite concerns over a lack of robust environmental reporting, new research has found.

In its annual ESG barometer report yesterday, investor services firm MainStreet Partner counted almost 2,250 funds classified under Article 8 of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), up from just under 1,000 the previous year.

Under the regulations, Article 8 classification is reserved for funds which promote environmental or social characteristics, provided the companies in which investments are made follow good governance practices.

Of the Article 8 funds counted by MainStreet Partner in 2022, just under 760 were brand new ESG funds, while 555 were upgraded from the lower Article 6 classification, which denotes funds that do not take into account sustainability risks.

The number of Article 9 funds, meanwhile - the most robust level of classification, denoting funds that have sustainable investment as a core objective and comply with 'do no significant harm' principles - stayed relatively steady in 2022, according to the barometer.

However, serious questions remain over the strength of Article 8 and 9 fund disclosures, according to the report, which covers over 5,700 funds from more than 300 asset managers collectively covering £3.8tr of investments.

Article 9 funds saw particularly poor reporting, with over 90 per cent of funds failing to disclose environmental targets, while around a third of Article 9 funds stated a minimum sustainable investment of 30 per cent or less, the report found.

Simone Gallo, managing director at MainStreet Partners, highlighted an ongoing lack of clarity surrounding classification of ESG or sustainable investment funds.

"There is significant confusion in the market about what constitutes a sustainable fund as well as how to avoid the risk of 'greenwashing' across a huge offering of new products marketed as ESG, Impact or Sustainable," he said. "For these reasons, we continue to see an increasing number of investors across Europe and Asia that either require, or desire, easy-to-understand and consistent ESG ratings that go beyond the simple bottom-up aggregation of ESG ratings of holdings to provide an independent holistic ESG due diligence.

Elsewhere, when examining the size of asset managers, the report found that medium and larger asset managers still performed slightly better on ESG ratings than smaller or boutique asset managers, though it noted the gap appears to be narrowing.

Amundi maintained a strong lead over other asset managers by number of Article 8 and 9 funds, managing over 200 sustainable funds, compared to BNP Paribas in second with about 130.

Emerging markets also saw a lower result versus their developed market peers, scoring about 10 per cent lower on ESG ratings in Article 8 and 9 funds. However, the report said a lack of data and disclosure from emerging market regions continued to make ESG analysis "generally more difficult".

