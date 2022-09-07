Net Zero Festival: Three weeks to go

BusinessGreen staff
Last chance to join over 600 green business leaders and secure your place at this year's Net Zero Festival in London

There is just three weeks to go until the start of this year's Net Zero Festival on the 28th and 29th of September at the Mermaid Theatre in central London.

With over 600 delegates and over 100 top speakers confirmed to attend there are only a few days left to apply for a VIP ticket and confirm your place at Europe's leading event on the net zero transition.

Attendees at the Net Zero Festival will get the opportunity to hear from many of the UK's leading thinkers on the net zero transition, take part in a series of workshops exploring how to strengthen and accelerate their organisation's net zero strategy, and network with hundreds of peers and colleagues from across the green economy.

"After two year's as a virtual summit the Net Zero Festival will this year take place in person, and we're looking forward to bringing together so many of the key players in Europe's net zero transition to celebrate the progress made and explore how to unlock the next phase of sustainable development," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "We've got a fantastic line up of expert speakers, inspiring art installations and performers, and practical workshops to help supporters of climate action ensure the net zero transitions moves faster, together."

Delegates will also be able to hear from the event's many partners, including Schroders, BCG, Bryt Energy, Carbon Intelligence, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Clean Growth Fund, Drax, Equans, Phoenix Group, Schneider Electric, and many others.

There are only a limited number of VIP passes available, so please register your interest in attending now to avoid disappointment.

