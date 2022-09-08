'Cost neutral': Investments in insulation could pay back before next election, study claims

As the government puts the finishing touches to its planned energy price freeze, fresh analysis has highlighted the huge cost savings the government could deliver by embarking on a nationwide home insulation drive.

Research published yesterday afternoon by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) concluded that investing in loft and cavity wall insulation for millions of homes could prove "cost neutral" for the Treasury before the next general election.

The analysis suggests the resulting improvements in building efficiency would reduce demand for energy and in turn slash the level of subsidy the Treasury would have to provide to gas suppliers to deliver the planned cap on wholesale gas prices.

ECIU said that if bills are frozen at the current energy price cap of £1,971, every pound invested in insulation would effectively be paid back to the Treasury by the end of 2024, in addition to shaving £450 off energy bills for the households that benefit from improved efficiency.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is understood be considering a freeze on energy prices for households for at least four months at about £2,500 a year, with the planned £400 grant for households and proposals to remove green levies from bills then taking the average domestic bill back down to current levels. A similar price freeze package is also expected for business customers.

ECIU calculated that with an £2,500 energy price freeze for households, the government would break even on insulation investments by early 2025.

The think tank said that £1,000 poer household could cover a basic package of measures that would move an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band D home to EPC Band C, the government's target for all homes for 2035.

"The UK desperately needs to add, not cut, the 'green crap' if it wants to save bill and tax payers billions," said ECIU analyst Jess Ralston. "Investing in the basics of loft and cavity wall insulation for millions of homes could be cost neutral on the Treasury even before the next election, but many will struggle to fund the upfront cost, even though for many homes £1,000 could cover the basics."

Campaigners and energy experts have urged the government to ensure that any freeze in the energy price cap is accompanied by a large programme of energy demand reduction that can reduce UK's exposure to expensive and volatile gas prices and shrink the amount of household, business, and government funding going towards energy.

Economists have also warned that without such a move the dampening of the price signal provided by rising energy bills could lead to higher than anticipated demand that would increase the risk of gas shortages this winter that could lead to blackouts or energy rationing.

Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom said insulation was a "win-win" option for the government because it would create jobs, protect the environment, shrink bills, and reduce the burden the prize freeze would place on public finances.

"Conserving energy makes sense at the best of times but with energy prices so astronomically high, the payback from insulation measures will be incredibly quick," she said. "I'm convinced the government will want to do more to help vulnerable households - and new funding for insulating lofts and walls could be a cost neutral alternative to the Treasury handing out subsidies for the next few years."

The ECIU published its calculations as it highlighted fresh polling which suggests the majority of people in the UK are concerned about energy, with 54 per cent of respondents claiming it as a top three issue, compared to 50 per cent for health.

More than a quarter of those surveyed said they were already struggling with energy bills, and a further 47 per cent said they expected to in the future.

When asked about the policies they would like to see the new PM adopt to tackle the energy crisis, cash payments to help with energy bills and expanding renewables came out top, currying favour with 86 per cent of respondents.

Freezing the price cap was a policy popular with 85 per cent of respondents, and incentives and investment for homeowners and landlords to improve home insulation was supported by 82 per cent of participants.