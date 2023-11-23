Net Zero Festival Hub

Climate, nature and public health: Maximising the co-benefits of net zero

Net Zero Festival

Climate, nature and public health: Maximising the co-benefits of net zero

WATCH: The Net Zero Festival 2023 hears from Bupa's Julia Giannini, Neil Jones at Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Forum for the Future's international MD Hannah Pathak on the need for interlinked corporate action on climate, nature and public health

clock 23 November 2023 • 1 min read
Circle of life: Weighing the benefits and challenges of embracing a circular economy

Net Zero Festival

Circle of life: Weighing the benefits and challenges of embracing a circular economy

WATCH: The Net Zero Festival 2023 hears from WRAP's Sebastian Munden, CCEP's Sam Jones, Tetra Pak's Awantika Chadha, and Again's Brian Matuszewski on how to tackle waste and boost circular economy thinking

clock 21 November 2023 • 1 min read
Money, money, money: How to unleash finance for the net zero transition

Net Zero Festival

Money, money, money: How to unleash finance for the net zero transition

WATCH: Green finance expert Ben Caldecott, co-head of the Transition Plan Taskforce, offers his insights at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 21 November 2023 • 1 min read
Do better: How to foster diversity and inclusion in sustainability teams

Net Zero Festival

Do better: How to foster diversity and inclusion in sustainability teams

WATCH: Sarah Mukherjee, CEO of IEMA, and Women in Sustainability Network founder Rhian Sherrington share experiences and insight on how companies can build more equitable and inclusive sustainability teams

clock 17 November 2023 • 1 min read
A little less conversation, a little more action: Leading businesses in the net zero transition

Net Zero Festival

A little less conversation, a little more action: Leading businesses in the net zero transition

WATCH: C-suite executives from Microsoft, Amazon, Virgin Media join Climate Change Committee CEO Chris Stark to discuss corporate climate action at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 16 November 2023 • 1 min read
True colours: Net zero marketing, communications, and avoiding greenwashing

Net Zero Festival

True colours: Net zero marketing, communications, and avoiding greenwashing

WATCH: Experts give their views on how to avoid the pitfalls of greenwashing at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 15 November 2023 • 1 min read
How can the UK lead the way to a net zero future?

Net Zero Festival

How can the UK lead the way to a net zero future?

WATCH: Influential figures including Chris Skidmore MP, Farhana Yamin, Solitaire Townsend and Green Alliance's Shaun Spiers discuss the pathway forward at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 14 November 2023 • 1 min read
Video killed the radio star? Innovating our way to net zero

Net Zero Festival

Video killed the radio star? Innovating our way to net zero

WATCH: Innovate UK's executive director for net zero Mike Biddle's keynote speech at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 13 November 2023 • 1 min read
Together in electric dreams: Inside OVO's vision for zero carbon living

Net Zero Festival

Together in electric dreams: Inside OVO's vision for zero carbon living

WATCH: OVO's head of sustainability Owen Anderson spoke to broadcaster Charlene White at the Net Zero Festival 2023 about the energy supplier's aim to make zero carbon living a reality for its customers

clock 10 November 2023 • 1 min read
Around the World: COP28, net zero and climate geopolitics

Net Zero Festival

Around the World: COP28, net zero and climate geopolitics

WATCH: Broadcaster Lucy Siegle chats to E3G's Alex Scott about the state of climate geopolitics ahead of COP28, in a fascinating discussion at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 09 November 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read