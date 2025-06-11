UK Green Business Awards 2025: Winners announced

Earlier this evening, around 550 business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and campaigners from across the green economy gathered at The Brewery in central London for the annual UK Green Business Awards.

The awards received a record number of entries and celebrated over 200 finalists across 30 categories, that represented the very best of the UK's burgeoning green economy.

A panel of 30 expert judges faced the daunting task of selecting the winners and highly commended finalists that were all unveiled last night.

BusinessGreen once again extends its congratulations to all the finalists, highly commended entries, and winners at the UK Green Business Awards 2025!

Manufacturer of the Year

IndiNature

The judges were hugely impressed with IndiNature and its natural fibre insulation, praising the company's 'exceptional innovation and impact' and an 'inspiring fully circular model' which promises to have a big impact on the construction industry.

Highly Commended: Interface

Highly Commended: Pilkington UK

Hospitality Firm of the Year

Swinton Estate

In a highly competitive category, Swinton Estate won over the judges through its 'superb use of innovation' which has allowed an historic estate to deploy a raft of clean technologies and establish itself as a 'real pioneer' in the field of sustainable hospitality.

Highly Commended: Lamington Group

Retailer of the Year

The Wine Society

The judges praised The Wine Society for its 'broad and collaborative approach' to a sustainability strategy where emissions reductions, regenerative viticulture projects, and a commitment to supplier engagement really stood out.

Highly Commended: Midcounties Co-operative

ESG Investor of the Year

Sponsored by Osborne Clarke

Thrive Renewables

The judges were hugely impressed with Thrive Renewables' strong environmental and financial performance, praising the company's direct investment in community energy projects, B Corp status, and position 'at the forefront of the UK renewable energy transition for 30 years'.

Highly Commended: WHEB

Early-Stage Investor of the Year

Cambridge Future Tech

In another really competitive category, Cambridge Future Tech got the nod from the judges for its impressive collaboration between industry, investors, and academia, which is helping to ensure 'the best of university research has access to finance'.

Highly Commended: Green Angel Ventures

Highly Commended: Sustainable Ventures

Communications Agency of the Year

Greenhouse Communications

In a perennially competitive category, Greenhouse Communications won out thanks to its long-standing commitment to the green economy, excellent operational credentials, and a raft of hugely impactful campaigns that revealed an ability to raise awareness of crucially important but often overlooked issues.

Highly Commended: Cognito

Consultancy of the Year

Zero Carbon Forum

Zero Carbon Forum was praised by the judges for its collaborative approach to helping the hospitality industry navigate the net zero transition, including through the innovative use of AI and an ambitious sector-wide power purchase agreement.

Highly Commended: Creative Zero

Green Building Project of the Year

Westmorland and Furness Council - Voreda House

In a hugely competitive category, Westmorland and Furness Council won over the judges with a Passivhaus project that was described as 'seriously good', 'a UK first', and 'an imaginative recreation of an ageing building'.

Highly Commended: Trammell Crow Company and EPISO 5 - Welcome Building

Green Heat Project of the Year

Kensa and Clarion Housing - Central London Retrofit

Kensa and Clarion Housing were praised by the judges for delivering a 'stunning example' of tackling heat decarbonisation in a technically challenging residential space, providing a replicable model for low carbon heating in urban and historic settings.

Highly Commended: Ambion Heating and Yorkshire Homes - Decarbonising Social Housing Project

Highly Commended: Eyesea Green - Wadham College Project

Supply Chain Project of the Year

Sponsored by Bute Energy

Aviva - Supply Chain Decarbonisation Strategy

In a competitive category, Aviva got the nod from the judges for a supply chain strategy that was 'strong strategically', impressively detailed, and built around a real commitment to supplier engagement.

Highly Commended: Jacqueline & Edward - Jewellery Supply Chain Project

Transport Project of the Year

UK Power Network DSO - ChargePoint Navigator

UK Power Network's ChargePoint Navigator was hailed by the judges for a 'fantastic' project, which took a 'strong strategic approach to helping local authorities deliver more equitable and efficient charging networks'.

Highly Commended: Flexible Power Systems and Waitrose - Decarbonising Transport Refrigeration: Smart Plug Initiative

Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year

Material Evolution - Mevo A1 Cement Production Facility

In a highly competitive category, Material Evolution stood out for the judges thanks to the 'outstanding innovation and impact' evident in its pioneering work to produce ultra-low carbon cement.

Highly Commended: Celtic Renewables - Green Chemicals Project

Highly Commended: DB Cargo UK - Cricklewood Centre of Excellence

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Sponsored by EQUANS

Reactive Technologies - GridMetrix

In another hugely competitive category Reactive Technologies' GridMetrix solution won over the judges through its combination of significant cost and carbon savings, improved grid stability, and ability to get more renewables onto the grid.

Highly Commended: Bute Energy - Twyn Hywel Energy Park

Highly Commended: Enviromena - Medebridge Solar Farm

Nature-based Project of the Year

Chirrup.ai - Bioacoustic Technology Project

All the finalists impressed the judges, but Chirrup.ai took the title with its biodiversity tracking technology hailed as "a brilliant example of the kind of innovation we need to protect nature".

Highly Commended: Suntory Global Spirits - Peatland Water Sanctuary

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

Osprey Charging Network and Bear Jam - Visions of the Future Campaign

The judges praised the Visions of the Future Campaign for its 'fresh, imaginative lens to sustainability storytelling', innovative use of AI, and 'beautiful embodiment of the idea that 'if we can dream it, we can build it''.

Highly Commended: EnergiRaven - Heat Highways Campaign

Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year

ScottishPower - Half Price Weekends

In another highly competitive category, the judges were won over by a highly accessible and effective campaign that delivered strong customer engagement and measurable environmental and financial savings.

Highly Commended: Planet League - Green Action League

Highly Commended: Trainline - 'I came by train' Campaign

Circular Economy Project of the Year

LNER - Circular Economy Hub

The judges hailed LNER's Circular Economy Hub for its commercial viability, local job creation, and status as 'real exemplar of what is possible' through closed loop recycling and cutting-edge 3D printing technology.

Highly Commended: Waste to Wonder Worldwide - School in a Box

Highly Commended: Willmott Dixon and FORE Partnership - TBC.London 'Urban Mining' Project

Recycling Project of the Year

Chiesi - Re-Hale Inhaler Recycling Project

In a highly competitive category, Chiesi's Re-Hale Inhaler Recycling project won over the judges with its focus on an under-appreciated environmental challenge, excellent public engagement, and strong results against clear goals.

Highly Commended: SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Ecosurety, RECOUP and WRAP - FPF FlexCollect Project

Sustainability Report of the Year

Ofi - Driving industry impact through Cocoa Compass

In a new category for this year, Ofi stood out in a competitive field with 'an excellent and thoughtfully designed report', which embraced natural capital accounting, extensive data collection, and a wide range of farmers and stakeholders.

Highly Commended: Microsoft - Environmental Sustainability Report (Radley Yeldar)

Highly Commended: Pact Coffee - Annual Impact Report

Rising Star of the Year

Sponsored by Screwfix

Roxy Erickson - Creative Zero

In one of the most competitive categories, Roxy Erickson got the nod from the judges for her 'demonstrable impact' and 'pioneering work' to embed sustainability and encourage collaboration right across the creative sector.

Highly Commended: Oussama Yousfi - UK Power Networks

Entrepreneur of the Year

Dr. Liz Gilligan - Material Evolution

There are many brilliant entrepreneurs across the green economy, but Liz Gilligan took the judges' plaudits this year thanks to her 'exceptional innovation and leadership' and success in taking Material Evolution from her garage to become one of the most exciting firms working in the crucial field of low carbon cement.

Highly Commended: Luke Loveridge - Propflo

Highly Commended: Pia Honey - No Floor No More

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Sponsored by Ecotricity

Louise Ayling - Radley Yeldar

In one of the most hotly contested categories, Radley Yeldar's Louise Ayling was hailed by the judges as 'a brilliant leader' who has had a hugely impressive impact both within her organisation and across the wider green economy.

Highly Commended: Matt Scarff - BAFTA albert

Fast Track Company of the Year

Osprey Charging Network

The judges praised Osprey Charging Network for its impressive growth, innovative approach, and ambitious goal to deliver charging infrastructure at the pace and scale the UK needs.

Highly Commended: Prop Sustainable

Innovation of the Year

Sponsored by Sustainable Ventures

Ammogen - Ammonia to Hydrogen Conversion Project

In what is always one of the most competitive categories, Ammogen and its Ammonia to Hydrogen Conversion Project got the nod from the judges for an 'impressive and much needed innovation, with huge potential to scale' in industries where decarbonisation is critical if net zero goals are to be met.

Highly Commended: Mission Zero Technologies - Direct Air Capture (DAC) Plant

Highly Commended: UK Power Networks - Constellation Smart Substations Project

Net Zero Strategy of the Year

Sponsored by Viridor

Westmorland and Furness Council - Net Zero Strategy

Westmorland and Furness Council won out in a hotly contested category with a net zero strategy the judges praised for the breadth and scale of its ambition, as well as its commitment to green procurement and its focus on supporting disadvantaged communities.

Highly Commended: Interface - 'All in' on Solving the Climate Crisis

Leader of the Year

Lindsay Hooper - Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership

In another hugely competitive category, Lindsay Hooper was praised by the judges for her leadership of an organisation that educates and inspires thousands of sustainability leaders and through its expanding global network is having an impact that 'reverberates across the world'.

Highly Commended: Andrew Wordsworth - Sustainable Ventures

Politician of the Year

Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham recently declared "there must be no turning away from net zero" and over the past year he has cemented his position as one of the most vocal and effective advocates for climate action in British politics. As Mayor of Greater Manchester Burnham has pioneered a raft of innovative environmental initiatives, revamped public transport through the publicly-owned Bee Network, and repeatedly made the case for a just transition built around investment in green industries.

Small Business of the Year

Nattergal

There are thousands of brilliant small businesses working to advance the green economy, but Nattergal took the judges' plaudits this year thanks to a breakthrough 12 months that saw the nature restoration pioneer extend its reach and advance ambitious plans to harness finance to drive nature recovery.

Highly Commended: Advanced Infrastructure

Highly Commended: The Cheeky Panda

Company of the Year

Octopus Energy

It was a hugely competitive year, but Octopus Energy stood out for the judges thanks to a stellar 12 months of 'customer-facing sustainability at a huge scale'. The judges praised the company's massive renewables investment, innovative tariffs, 'Zero Bill' home innovations, close-knit team, and vocal support for the clean energy transition, which all add up to a business that is driving 'real momentum' across the green economy.

Highly Commended: Screwfix

Highly Commended: Sustainable Ventures

Lifetime Achievement Award

Laura Sandys

Through a hugely successful career in politics, business, and campaigning, Laura Sandys has worked tirelessly to advance the cause of a green economy that better serves the interests of both consumers and the environment.

She has been an MP, an Energy Minister, and chair of some of the most exciting clean tech firms working in the UK. She is also one of the UK's most impressive climate policy thinkers, chair of both the Green Alliance and the Food Foundation, and a brilliant communicator on the need for bolder and business-led climate action.

Laura has always used her position to bring people together to try and jointly tackle the huge environmental challenges we face and seize the many opportunities the green economy offers.

Colleagues and friends describe a woman of incredible energy and warmth, who is brimming with ideas. As one observed, ‘Laura's so inspiring because she's so committed and knowledgeable, but also very caring'.