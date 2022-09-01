Saving patients and the planet: NHS launches trial of electric ambulances

Saving patients and the planet: NHS launches trial of electric ambulances

NHS toi pilot a series of electric vehicles in support of its goal to deliver net zero emissions by 2040

The NHS has announced it is trialling a series of new electric vehicles (EVs), including ambulances, this summer as part of a £2.1m project designed to help slash emissions from its fleet and support its goal to deliver net zero emissions by 2040.

Eight ambulance trusts are trialling 21 zero-emission vehicles of various types, with six of the new green vehicles dedicated to mental health response in the community, the NHS said.

The NHS added that the trusts are also working on a plan to achieve huge carbon savings from their fleets and operations in the coming years, which according to the NHS could result in emissions saving equivalent to taking more than half a million cars off the road.

The new all-electric vehicles can be deployed as rapid response vehicles, as well as for other support services which can be used to attend less severe emergencies, the NHS said. It added that the electric fleet also includes vehicles to transport patients to and from high-dependency units.

"We know that climate change has an impact on health, and the NHS can play its part in preventing ill-health by looking at new ways to reduce emissions," said Dr Nick Watts, chief sustainability officer for NHS England.

"Each electric vehicle costs less to run and maintain, meaning these new vehicles will spend more time on the road and change the way we deliver care in the community - whilst also cutting our carbon footprint as we strive to make NHS services greener and more efficient as part of our ambition to hit net zero by 2040."

His comments were echoed by Claire Murdoch, national director for mental health at NHS England, who said: "The mental health response vehicles in this new green fleet are an important addition to mental health care, and we have a double win of being able to improve the experience of patients in crisis whilst also caring for the planet."

