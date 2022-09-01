Is the Alliance to End Plastic Waste living up to its name?

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Planet Tracker labels the corporate initiative as a 'barely credible' greenwashing exercise, but three years since its launch the Alliance insists it is making important progress

When the world seems to be fighting interlinked crises on multiple fronts - a global pandemic, food shortages, soaring energy costs, growing geopolitical tensions, and worsening climate impacts - the focus...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Roadblock to a sustainable future': How global fossil fuel subsidies almost doubled to $697bn in 2021

Water firms told to invest £56bn in tackling sewage spills over next 25 years

Most read
01

The government has made this crisis worse than it needed to be

26 August 2022 • 9 min read
02

This crisis demands a long-term, credible, net zero emission response

26 August 2022 • 4 min read
03

Octopus Energy provides boost to plans to deliver UK's largest battery

25 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Inside Shell's new plan to bolster sustainable aviation fuel

26 August 2022 • 5 min read
05

'Fanciful solutions': Truss poised to unleash gas drilling 'frenzy'

30 August 2022 • 8 min read

More on Supply chain

Credit: Tetra Pak
Recycling

Collaboration can pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient food and packaging industry

Global challenges of climate change, and food production and availability have been the catalyst for myriad innovative start-ups in recent years, writes Tetra Pak's Elena Moruzzi

Elena Moruzzi, Tetra Pak
clock 01 September 2022 • 5 min read
From desert to race-track: Bridgestone Americas invests $42m to develop desert shrub into rubber alternative
Investment

From desert to race-track: Bridgestone Americas invests $42m to develop desert shrub into rubber alternative

Bridgestone has now invested more than $100m in guayule research, as part of its effort to deliver 100 per cent renewable tires by 2050

Amber Rolt
clock 31 August 2022 • 3 min read
Sainsbury's becomes latest supermarket to ditch 'best before' labels
Waste

Sainsbury's becomes latest supermarket to ditch 'best before' labels

Retailer joins rivals in making major changes to labelling of fresh produce in a bid to reduce food waste

Amber Rolt
clock 30 August 2022 • 4 min read