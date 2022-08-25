Searches for solar panels soar during heatwave

UK-based searches for solar panels hit their highest ever level last week as daily temperatures again reached 30 degrees, according to data analysis from clean tech comparison site The Eco Experts.

Analysing Google Trends data, The Eco Experts found the increased number of searches reflected a 100 per cent increase from the previous two months' average score, which stood at 49.5.

Data showed that for the week beginning 8th August, Google search interest scores for solar panels started at 58, but interest rose again to a score of 100 by Thursday - a surge in engagement The Eco Experts credited to the latest heat wave experienced across much of the UK.

The Eco Experts suggested that in conjunction with the sunny weather, many UK residents may also have been prompted to search for solar panels ahead of the imminent increase in energy bills, suggesting growing numbers of people are "clearly interested in capitalising on the weather by using solar panels to help to cut down their energy bills."

In addition, recent data from The Eco Expert's National Home Energy Survey which was released in April found that 66 per cent of UK residents want to embrace clean technologies in response to rising energy costs.

It added that the previous peak search score for solar panels came in March this year, when the energy price cap increases were first announced.

"Obviously the rising energy bills and the unusually hot weather are extremely bleak situations, but it's encouraging to see so many people in the UK turning to this green alternative," said The Eco Experts editor Charlie Clissitt.

"Solar panels are quick to install, easy to maintain, and are looking increasingly sensible. The average three-bedroom property would break even on a solar panel system in about 11 years, but after the October rise in the price cap, you'll break even in just seven years."

In response to the surge in interest in solar panels, The Eco Experts also announced it has recently launched a new solar panel calculator for UK homes that provides information on the savings households can expect to enjoy following the government's decision earlier this year to remove VAT from a range of domestic renewable energy solutions, including solar technologies.

By inputting the number of bedrooms a property has and the UK area where the home is located, The Eco Experts said the calculator is able to work out the number of panels needed, the cost of installation, the annual savings, and how many years an installation would take to break even.