Nesta: 'Covid-style' response needed to slash energy use and prevent winter gas shortages

The government should set a target to reduce household energy demand by 20 per cent by next winter in order to help households cope with soaring energy costs and guard against the risk of gas shortages.

That is the stark warning from innovation charity Nesta this evening, as it became the latest group to call on the government and the two candidates to become the next Prime Minister to deliver a much more radical policy response to the looming economic crunch facing the UK.

Ravi Gurumurthy, chief executive of Nesta and former director of strategy at the UK's Department of Energy and Climate Change, warned that a lack of immediate action from the government could "deepen" the cost-of-living crisis and increase the risk of the UK facing gas shortages this winter.

"The scale of the crisis now requires a COVID-style response," he said. "In months, the government created the infrastructure to roll out vaccines nationwide. We need a similar national campaign to help every household cut their gas use by 20 per cent.

"The government must provide further support to households to reduce the impact of the rising price cap and bills. But the problem is getting worse and not going away. Subsidies are vital but with a series of difficult winters ahead, hand to mouth policies are not enough."

The charity has estimated that the government could encourage a 10 per cent reduction in household gas use through a combination of energy saving measures.

Suggestions included turning down the flow temperature of boilers, which it estimated could reduce gas use by up to eight per cent; using smart thermostats to cut gas use by 4.5 to five per cent; and turning off any preheat settings on combination boilers, which could cut gas use by a further three per cent.

Nesta has calculated one billion kilowatts per hour of gas could be saved over a year if just one million of the 15 million households with combination boilers in the UK used an online tool which can turn down the flow temperature of their boiler. According to Nesta, such a move would not only reduce demand for gas, but could also help people save as much as £130 on their energy bills over the next year.

"These low or no cost measures suggest it is possible to reduce gas use in homes by 10 per cent over the next few months, and by 20 per cent by next winter," Gurumurthy said. "Taking action now could prevent gas shortages, as well as saving people hundreds of pounds on their energy bills."

He also suggested that interest free loans should be provided by the government to encourage people to install smart thermostats, insulate their homes, and deploy other energy saving measures before the winter months, while national energy efficiency programmes should be expanded to provide low income households with such measures for free.

The proposals come as leadership candidate Rishi Sunak this morning indicated that he would deliver a "massive" expansion of domestic energy efficiency programmes if he becomes the next Prime Minister.

"Things like loft insulation and cavity wall insulation - which the government actually already has money set aside for, but I think we can turbo-charge the delivery of - not only will help us meet our climate objectives, they will save people hundreds and hundreds of pounds off their energy bills - not just this winter but for years to come - but also increase our energy security," Sunak said. "Now that's the type of winning policy which if we have a government that can properly deliver that I think could make an enormous difference in helping us get through this crisis."

The comments mark something of a departure for the leadership campaign, which has to date been characterised by both candidates failure to come forward with proposals to help households reduce energy demand, much to the frustration of environmental and business groups.

Responding to Nesta's demands, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said it understood the "pressure people are facing with rising costs" and that it was providing a £37bn package of support.

"In addition to providing eight million of the most vulnerable households with £1,200 extra support this winter, we are also investing £6.6bn in this parliament to improve energy efficiency as part of the government's ‘Help to Heat' programme which is helping make households across the country cheaper to heat," it said in a statement.