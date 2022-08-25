Lunar Energy emerges from stealth mode, acquires energy storage specialist Moixa

Leading UK energy management software and storage specialist Moixa has today announced it has been acquired by US-based Lunar Energy, joining a new global push to accelerate the global roll out of domestic clean technologies.

The news came as Lunar Energy emerged from two years in stealth mode, confirming it has completed a $300m funding round backed by South Korea's SK Group and US residential solar and energy storage giant Sunrun. Moixa's existing backers, including ITOCHU and HONDA, are now also backing the venture as strategic investors.

Financial details for the acquisition were not disclosed, but the deal will see Lunar Energy's "revolutionary new hardware" integrated with Moixa's GridShare energy management software, which is already being used tomanages thousands of batteries across Europe and Japan.

The companies said the software will now supply "a wider range of solutions to electrify homes and connect communities together, building the green, reliable, and distributed energy system of the future".

GridShare is currently in use across 35,000 homes and manages 330MWh of battery capacity, via a partnership with ITOCHU in Japan. In addition, the companies said the software is also able to support advanced smart charging services for Honda electric vehicles, flexibility services for UK distribution network operators, and depot smart charging systems with UPS in the UK.

Lunar Energy was founded by Kunal Girotra, who previously worked as head of energy operations at Tesla. He said the company's mission was to "build affordable hardware and software products for the residential sector to help homeowners generate, store and consume 100 per cent clean energy and remove the usage of fossil fuels from every home".

He added that the company's first offering would be a "next-generation" home battery system. "It's the first step towards our mission to electrify all homes and connect communities to form clean, resilient virtual power plants - freeing us from power outages, rising energy costs and harmful emissions," he said.

The deal was welcomed by Simon Daniel, co-founder and chief executive at Moixa, who said: "I firmly believe that people and teams bound by a shared mission to execute will ensure a habitable planet for future generations. As Lunar Energy, we have the exciting opportunity to deliver solutions on a global scale and accelerate the transition to all electric homes around the world."

Girotra added that the acquisition would significantly strengthen Lunar Energy's offering. "The Moixa team has pioneered and developed innovative energy optimization algorithms over the last 15 years that remain unparalleled," he said. "Moixa's GridShare software is currently managing one of the largest fleets of home batteries in the world, paving the way for virtual power plants and providing peak power and other services to the grid.

"Lunar Energy's hardware, paired with GridShare software for smart charging, fleet management and optimisation, will provide a complete offering to our customers and help us deliver on our mission."

The company said it had built a team of nearly 250 employees globally over the past two years, most of whom are a mix of hardware, firmware and software engineers designing and building energy products in offices in Mountain View, California and London, UK.