'The reality is stark': Anglian Water plots two new reservoirs as UK drought fears worsen

As large swathes of England face ongoing drought conditions, Anglian Water today unveiled proposals to build two new reservoirs in the East of England in a bid to "secure water supplies for future generations" as the impacts of climate change take a greater toll on the UK in the coming decades.

The water company said it had been developing plans for the new reservoirs over the last 10 years and would be able to share the findings of a "detailed site selection study" in the autumn, in the first step of a multi-phase consultation on the proposals.

The two reservoirs planned in the Fens and Lincolnshire would have the capacity to supply water for at least 750,000 homes, reducing the water company's demands on water taken from rivers and aquifers, the company said.

"We're at a very early stage in the planning process and have been carrying out detailed technical work to help identify the best locations for the proposed reservoirs," said Hannah Stanley-Jones, head of future resources strategy. "We plan to share where we have reached with this work in autumn when we will be launching the first phase of consultation on our proposals. This will include the proposed locations, and our assessment of what we will need to do to deliver them responsibly by minimising any impacts on the environment and local communities."

It comes during a summer of challenging and unusual weather across much of England, marked by record high temperatures and prolonged periods without rainfall, all of which scientists have warned have been made more likely by climate change.

Drought status has now been confirmed in nine of 14 UK regions over the past week, with the Environment Agency adding Yorkshire to the list yesterday. Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and the East Midlands were all given official drought status on Friday.

Meanwhile, water firms have faced growing criticism in recent weeks over ongoing leaks and pollution incidents across the country, and an industry-wide failure to invest in enough reservoir capacity and other drought mitigation measures, while company executives have received multimillion pound bonuses. Last month, the Environment Agency warned that overall environmental performance at water and sewerage companies were the worst they have been in years, recommending that water company bosses should be jailed for the most serious offenses.

Anglian Water, the UK's largest privatised water company by geography, courted controversy last month for doling out a £337,651 bonus as part of a £1.3m pay package to its CEO, despite its record on pollution incidents in England.

Today, the company acknowledged that demands on water resources were being felt more keenly in the East of England than other parts of the country as part of this summer's heatwave and drought.

It said the two reservoirs in was planning formed part of its long-term Water Resources Management Plan and was also part of 25-year plan developed by the Water Resource East body which aims to make the region more resilient to drought.

But it said it had no intention at present to impose a hosepipe ban, despite operating the driest region in the UK, arguing that "decades of existing investment in resilient infrastructure" meant this action was not necessary.

Alex Plant, director strategy and regulation for Anglian Water, said the dry weather conditions had underscored need for infrastructure that enables a stable water supply in a world with less rain and more people.

"The current situation presents an obvious backdrop as to why projects like this are needed, but the reality is because we've known the future promises many more people, but far fewer raindrops, we have been working on these projects for years, as we know how long they take to come to fruition," he said. "Getting these projects underway now means the chances of our taps running dry are significantly reduced, as well as helping us take a big step forward in protecting the environment by reducing how much we take from elsewhere in the region."

Plant said that without action, East Anglia would face multi-million litre water deficit every day within the next five years. "The reality is stark for the East of England," Plant said. "We operate in the driest part of the country and receive a third less rainfall than anywhere else in the UK, but we're also one of the fastest growing regions, with 175,000 new homes to be built in the next five years. Without action we will face a water deficit of millions of litres a day within the next five years - let alone 25 years."

The announcement comes as a number of Anglian Water's peers have put in restrictions to stop households using hosepipes in order to conserve water during the driest summer seen in England in decades.

Yet capital investment in critical infrastructure at water firms has been slashed by up to a fifth in 30 years since England's water system was fully privatised, according to analysis of official data by the Financial Times.

Responding to last week's official declaration of drought status across swathes of England, Environmental Audit Committee chair Phillip Dunne MP said the UK's water management could be significantly improved at water companies, noting that a "massive 20 per cent" of mains water supply was still lost to leakage every single day.

"We must not rest on our laurels that 'enough' is being done to tackle climate change: the severity and frequency of heatwaves must concentrate minds and lead to efforts being ramped up to adapt the way we use and appreciate water," he said.