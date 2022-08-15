Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company snaps up trio of Scottish woodland projects for £3.4m

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company (FSF) has snapped up a trio of forestry sites comprising 197 hectares in Scotland for a total of £3.4m, it announced today.

The three properties near Huntly include Ness Bogie comprising 128.6 hectares, Ream's Hill comprising 37.6 hectares, and Brown Hill comprising 30.8 hectares. All sites are located within around four miles of each other near Huntly, the sustainable forestry investor said.

FSF uses its mature forests to supply home-grown timber. In addition the investor has a number of afforestation sites in the UK, which it said it hopes will make the UK more self-sufficient in timber resources in the future as well as contributing to biodiversity.

Once established, these sites will represent a package of unconstrained and high yielding afforestation schemes, it claimed. The investor described the sites as ‘thinnable', which according to FSF means the sites could enable accelerated harvesting revenues and support increased tree growth rates.

Since announcing plans for an IPO in November 2021, FSF has been investing in a diversified portfolio of existing forestry and afforestation sites, primarily in Scotland but also in Wales in England.

FSF said the acquisition expands the total area of its portfolio to 8,966 hectares, therefore increasing the percentage by value of afforestation sites in the portfolio to 40 per cent, thereby marking a "key milestone" in its strategy ahead of its scheduled IPO in nine months' time.

"We are delighted to have achieved another major IPO objective of having 40 per cent of the value of the portfolio allocated to afforestation," Richard Kelly and Robert Guest, co-heads of FSF, said. "Afforestation investments are the ‘engine room' of capital appreciation within FSF, whilst also making a significant contribution to the twin fights against climate change and biodiversity loss."

By planting more trees as part of its afforestation projects, the investor said that it hoped to contribute towards hitting the government's tree planting targets, which the UK has repeatedly fallen short of in recent years, while also playing its role in the battle against climate change and biodiversity loss.

In 2019 the UK government under Boris Johnson pledged to plant 30,000 hectares, or 75,000 acres, of new woodland every year. However, according to statistics from industry body The Confederation of Forest Industries (Confor), less than 14,000 hectares of trees were planted in the year to 31 March, less than half the 30,000-hectare target for 2024 outlined by the Prime Minister in December 2019.

Meanwhile, FSF also announced that it has completed the planting of around 245,000 trees at its Mounthill Burn afforestation project located in the Scottish Borders.

According to Richard Kelly and Robert Guest, co-heads of FSF, the investor has now planted around 475,000 trees since its inception in November last year.

"The completion of planting at Mountmill Burn represents the second property that has reached planting completion and we have a further 19 afforestation properties still under development," they said.

The investor added that as part of its planting design it incorporated rare and endangered tree species, with around 2,500 Black Poplar and Holm Oak trees planted at the property.

FSF described this as a "key development milestone" for the property and an expected driver of capital appreciation for the portfolio.

In addition to the forecasted production of over 44,600 tonnes of sustainable timber for each estimated 35-year rotation, FSF stressed that the Mounthill Burn project would not materially negatively impact upon the site's high baseline biodiversity score.

The investor added that it is expected to "significantly" extend and improve the habitat for Northern Brown Argus butterflies, which are recognised as a ‘Priority Species' by the UK Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP).

FSF said that the project is also expected to sequester 19,794 tonnes of additional CO2 from the atmosphere. Mounthill Burn will now undergo an independent verification to confirm the number of voluntary carbon units accredited to it, it said.