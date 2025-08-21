Wyke Farms and Chirrup.ai pilot to use birdsong to monitor biodiversity on dairy farms

UK's largest independent cheese maker to deploy AI-based birdsong detection technology to monitor biodiversity at 10 supplier farms
Wyke Farms has teamed up with Chirrup.ai to use its artificial intelligence (AI) powered birdsong monitoring technology to benchmark and enhance biodiversity across a number of its dairy farms in the south...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis