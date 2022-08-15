'Historic achievement': US Inflation Reduction Act clears final Congress hurdle

Green businesses, activists and politicians in the US are celebrating what is widely viewed as the country's biggest step-up in federal climate legislation in history, after the House of Representatives voted through the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday.

Every Democrat member of the House voted in favour of the $739bn climate, health and tax bill, which was more than enough to secure its passage through USA's lower legislative chamber, despite opposition from every Republican member of Congress.

The Act, which had already been voted through by the Senate last week, includes $369bn in funding and tax credits earmarked for climate, energy, clean tech and environmental justice programmes, and it expected to help the US clash its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by the end of the decade, from 2005 levels.

With the Act having secured approval through both houses of Congress, breaking decades of deadlock on climate legislation, it will now be passed to President Biden to formally sign the legislation into law, with hopes of it unleashing a wave of investment in electric vehicles, renewable energy and other clean technologies.

In a statement on Friday, President Biden said: "Today, the American people won. Special interests lost."

Today, the American people won. Special interests lost.



With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the House, families will see lower prescription drug prices, lower health care costs, and lower energy costs. I look forward to signing it into law next week. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 12, 2022

The Act was the result of lengthy negotiations led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, the later of whom - a vocal backer of his state's coal industry - had torpedoed the White House's previous efforts to pass the failed Build Back Better Act, over concerns about inflationary pressures he had warned could result from the initial policy programme.

As such, in order to secure support for the Act a number of compromises had to be made. The final article offers significantly slimmed-down climate funding support than had originally been mooted in the previous Build Back Better Act, and green groups have voiced concerns about provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that promise to fast-track approval for a number of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water, as well as a specific rule ensuring any lands offered to renewables developers also have to be offered to fossil fuel firms.

But the legislation has nevertheless been hailed as a major achievement for climate action in the US, with advocates pointing to the emissions savings expected to result from the Act and the catalysing impact of the huge new wave of investment in clean technologies and infrastructure that they argue massively outweigh the increased emissions that may result from new oil and gas leases on federal land.

As such, Vice-President Kamala Harris hailed the Inflation Reduction Act as a "historic achievement" for the US, which she said would directly benefit millions of Americans.

"We will make the largest investment in our nation's history to address the climate crisis, creating good-paying, union jobs in wind, solar, and electric vehicle manufacturing," she said. "We will lower energy bills for working families and support environmental justice. And, the legislation is fully paid for by finally ensuring the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share."

US investor group Ceres calculated that some 2,900 companies boasting more than $5.1tr in annual revenue had lobbied in favour of the legislation.

Zach Friedman, director federal policy at Ceres, welcomed the passing of the bill into law, arguing its measures were necessary to "support sustained and equitable growth to our nation's economy".

"The Inflation Reduction Act is not just the most ambitious piece of climate legislation in our nation's history, it is also a major advancement in American economic development and industrial policy," he said. "It promises to bolster US competitiveness now and in the coming decades, foster domestic supply chains and advanced manufacturing capabilities, reduce and stabilise costs for companies and families, invest in the communities that have too often been left behind, and combat the climate-related risks facing businesses, investors, and our economy."

But Carter Roberts, president and CEO at WWF-US, warned that while the Act "marks a turning point for our future", there still remained much more that the White House could and must to do further climate action from the world's biggest economy.

"More work remains," he said. "Executive actions and additional laws will be required to fully meet America's Paris Agreement pledge. More funding will be required to fully realise environmental justice goals. But the law passed today sets us firmly on the path to success in this nation's struggle against the climate crisis and offers a renewed opportunity for the US to lead. We thank President Biden and those who led the way in the US Congress for achieving this progress, and we will continue to push for the additional actions we need in the months and years ahead."