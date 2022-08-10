ECIU: Poorly insulated homes set to pay £1,000 more on gas bills this winter

Poorly insulated homes could have a gas bill that is £968 higher than homes which have a better Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating this winter, according to a new analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

With the dual fuel price cap forecast to reach £3,958 this winter, the ECIU found that homes rated band F by the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) system are set to have much higher gas bills than a home rated EPC band C - which is the government's target that all homes should have to reach by 2035.

According to the research, the average home in the UK is rated band D and these homes will pay around £420 a year more for gas from this winter, compared to an EPC band C home.

When gas and electricity bills are combined, those living in the worst rated homes will pay almost £2,000 per annum extra compared to those in EPC band C homes, and the average EPC band D homes will pay almost £600 extra, the research found.

"These stark differences between highly insulated and poorly insulated homes show the real-world impacts insulation could have had in time to dent exorbitant bills this winter," said Jess Ralston, senior analyst at ECIU.

The government has faced fierce criticism from green groups and energy industry experts for failing to emulate other European countries and ramp up energy efficiency programmes in response to the gas price crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The government published and Energy Security Strategy earlier this year, but it focused on long term measures for bolstering energy security through new offshore wind, nuclear, and domestic gas projects. Meanwhile, the package of direct support for households failed to include new funding for energy efficiency programmes that help households install insulation and other energy saving measures.

Both the candidates to replace Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, have name checked the need for enhanced building efficiency during the campaign but have provided no details on how they would ensure more homes reach EPC band C or above.

Meanwhile, website Carbon Brief has shown how the government's previous decision to cut funding for energy efficiency schemes meant overall bills were now billions of pounds higher than they would otherwise have been.

A recent industry survey by Gemserv found that 80 per cent of insulation installers say they have capacity to take on 25 to 50 per cent more work, and 96 per cent expect job creation would result from an expansion of the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme that was previously cut by the government.

"The ECO insulation scheme has worked well and is knocking at least £600 a year off the bills of fuel poor households, but government is non-committal on doing more," Ralston said. "We have to consider security of supply too, but more UK gas won't come online anytime soon, so insulation is our best bet to shield us from the whims of Putin and lower bills during this cost of living crisis and each year after."

Previous ECIU analysis showed that deploying heat pumps and insulation is the fastest and most effective way to permanently reduce gas demand, gas imports, and heating bills, given drilling for more UK gas would not cut demand for gas nor impact wholesale gas prices that are set y international markets.

ECIU analysis also found that energy efficiency schemes such as ECO have contributed to savings of £1.2bn per year under current prices, which will rise further when bills rise again this winter.

The new analysis came as Liz Truss, the frontrunner to become the next Prime Minister, last night again refused to be drawn on how she would help households facing increases in bills over over £1,000 a year, beyond her promise to pause the green levies that add around £150 to bills. Speaking at a hustings event, Truss characterised financial support for households struggling with energy bills as "handouts" arguing her government would instead focus on delivering tax cuts.

However, critics quickly pointed out tax cuts would do little to help those households most exposed to fuel poverty, many of which pay little or no taxes through national insurance.

Writing on Twitter today, leading Truss ally Simon Clarke indicated that further support would be considering by the new Prime Minister. "Of course, the government is working up a package of cost of living support that the next Prime Minister can consider when they take office," he said. "It is absolutely right to consider these options in the round when the new Prime Minister has taken office - rather than announce new un-costed policies, without sight of all the details of the pressures people could face, during a leadership election... Liss Truss has always said that she will look at what more needs to be done. I have no doubt she will do the responsible and honest thing by considering these proposals when in office: making decisions in light of all the facts and the options."