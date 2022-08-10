BusinessGreen webinar: What a flexible grid will mean for you and your business

BusinessGreen webinar: What a flexible grid will mean for you and your business

Hosted in partnership with the Energy Networks Association, our webinar in 2 weeks time will bring together a panel of experts to discuss what a smarter, flexible grid will mean for you and your business.

A smarter, more flexible grid is the beating heart of the net zero transition. The event will bring together stakeholders from across the energy network sector to jointly discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by moving to a more flexible energy system, and what this means in practice.

You can sign up now to attend this interactive webinar, hear from expert speakers, and gain an invaluable insight into the fast-evolving flexibility sector. The session will also provide an update on the ENA's Open Networks' annual flexibility consultation, which is open until 12 September, including further information about the consultation process and how you can submit a response. 

Speakers confirmed include, Dr Avinash Aithal, Technical Lead - Open Networks at Energy Networks Association; Nick Brooks, Head of Secure Smart Energy Systems (SSES): System Governance at BEIS; Lynne McDonald, Programme Manager - Distribution System Operator (DSO) Readiness at UK Power Networks and Tom Luff, Senior Advisor at Energy Systems Catapult.

Attendees will also have a chance to ask questions related to the topic throughout the webinar. Signing up will also give you access to the webinar on-demand.

Less the 2 months to go: If you haven't already, book your ticket for the Net Zero Festival 2022!

