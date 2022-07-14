NATS sees science based targets cleared for take-off

UK-based air traffic control company NATS has this week had its net zero climate targets independently validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in a boost to its plans to cut its emissions by 41 per cent by 2026 against a 2018/19 baseline.

The company was awarded "Business Ambition" status by the SBTi, which NATS said was "the highest ambition level possible".

SBTI confirmed all four of its science-based criteria including timeframe, emissions, coverage, and ambition have been met by NATS, and that its emissions targets exceed requirements to put it in line with limiting global temperature increases to 1.5C.

NATS targets cover greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain, including those produced by its own processes, purchased electricity, and generated by suppliers upstream and end users downstream of its core activities.

The company added that it is also focussed on the impact it can have in reducing wider aviation industry emissions through its management and design of airspace and the air traffic control service it provides.

It said that it continues to align its targets for airspace CO2 reductions in line with the Sustainable Aviation decarbonisation roadmap, which lays foundations for the rapid acceleration of aviation decarbonisation.

"Striving for transformation at the pace and scale that is needed is a priority for us and we recognise the importance of our contribution to achieving a net zero aviation industry by 2050," said James Deeley, deputy head of sustainable operations, NATS.

"Good progress has been made to reduce our emissions by 37 per cent since 2018/19 and the SBTi's first-rate analysis through to 2026 is encouraging as we drive towards our ambitious sustainability commitments."