Iberdrola secures €2.5bn green credit line

Following agreement, more than 90 per cent of company's credit lines are now linked to its sustainability performance

Leading European utility Iberdrola has secured a new €2.5bn credit line with 24 banks that is linked to its performance against a range of sustainability indicators, as the energy giant continues to bolster its green investment plans.

The new credit line will see interest rates linked to performance against two sustainability indicators: the reduction in the consumption of water used in power generation and the rating assigned to Iberdrola by the independent agency CDP Water.

The multi-currency facility has a term of five years, and is extendable for a further two years, Iberdrola said.

Following the agreement of the new credit line, more than 90 per cent of the company's credit lines are now linked to sustainability performance, Iberdrola said, with previous agreements linked to progress against the UN's Sustainable Development Goals on clean and accessible energy and the fight against climate change.

The transaction signed this week complies with the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles of the Loan Market Association and has a second party opinion from Moody's ESG Solutions.

The deal is the latest in a long line of green finance agreements from the company.

In 2014, Iberdrola became the first utility in the world to issue Green Bonds and in 2016 it underwrote the first green loan in the energy sector, totalling €500m. At the end of March 2022, the group had financing linked to sustainability criteria, amounting to more than €41bn, with over €16bn corresponding to green bonds.

The company said its sustainable financing strategy is driving its ambitious green investment plans, which will see €75bn invested globally between 2020 and 2025 as it works to double its renewable energy capacity to 60GW and increase the value of its network assets to €47bn.

