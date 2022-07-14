Coca-Cola and Merlin Entertainments to power up reverse vending machine pilot

Drinks giant Coca-Cola has joined forces with UK theme park owner Merlin Entertainments to encourage visitors to recycle plastic bottles across its theme parks and attractions this summer using 'reverse vending machines'.

The companies are offering customers the chance to win VIP tickets to Merlin's top UK attractions in exchange for recycling empty 500ml plastic bottles in specifically designed reverse vending machines across Merlin Entertainments' sites.

The machines will be on site at nine participating Merlin Entertainment attractions, including Alton Towers, Legoland Windsor, Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures, Warwick Castle and Sea Life aquariums in Blackpool, Brighton, and London, as well as the Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham.

The new incentives form part of Coca-Cola's on-going relationship with Merlin Entertainments, which has seen the reverse vending machines collect more than 100,000 plastic bottles over the past four years.

"All of our bottles are 100 per cent recyclable, and our partnership is just one of the actions we're taking to achieve our ambition of a World Without Waste," said Martin Attock, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB.

Dare Ilori, Merlin's Group head of Sustainability, said the company was excited to partner again with Coca-Cola Great Britain and was "continuing to progress against our sustainability ambitions, including removing unnecessary packaging and plastic on all our branded merchandise".

"In our SEA LIFE attractions, we banned all plastic straws and retail plastic bags at the end of 2018, and in our UK Resort Theme Parks we are proud to now be operating with zero waste to landfill," he added. "We know that there is much more we can do though, and that we have a role to play in enabling and encouraging consumers to reduce, return and recycle their plastic."

In many European countries reverse vending machines are deployed as part of deposit return schemes, with customers provider with a small payment if they return packaging such as plastic bottles and aluminium cans for recycling. The UK government has promised to introduce such a scheme, but the proposals have been repeatedly delayed in the wake of the coronavoris pandemic.