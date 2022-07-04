Reports: Government mulls wind farm incentive scheme, as nuclear plans advance

The government is reportedly considering proposals that would see households offered up to £350 a year off their energy bills if they agree to new onshore wind farm projects in their area.

The Daily Mail reported today that Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will soon consider the proposals, which are being drawn up after the government first floated the idea in its new Energy Security Strategy.

Published in April, the Energy Security Strategy controversially rejected proposals to relax planning rules for onshore wind farms so as to boost domestic generation, curb energy bills, and reduce the need for imported gas, following opposition from a number of Cabinet Ministers on aesthetic grounds.

However, the Strategy did hint at plans to encourage more communities to accept new onshore wind projects, potentially by allowing them to share some of the financial proceeds that result from new developments.

The Mail reported that Kwarteng will now this month consider plans that would see communities offered a direct financial incentive. Planning rules could also be relaxed so as to ensure projects can proceed if there is evidence of widespread community support.

Currently, strict limits on turbine height and planning rules that mean a single objection can halt a project have led to what developers describe as a de facto ban in England on new projects.

"There is potential for more onshore wind but it has to be done with community consent," a government source told the Mail. "As part of that we do think it is right that communities should be offered a share of the financial rewards. By definition the amount of electricity generated depends on how much the wind blows, but there are some models that suggest you could be looking at average discounts of about £350 a year."

A number of developers have already introduced schemes that aim to ensure local communities benefit financially from new turbines. Most notably, Octopus Energy last year launched a new initiative - dubbed the 'Fan Club' - which sees households offered a discount on their bills if they live near a turbine.

Octopus has said it has received interest in the scheme from up to 8,000 communities, but planning restrictions mean that currently only two turbines have been installed through the initiative.

Any new incentives would form part of the government's push to accelerate domestic clean energy generation in a bid to bolster energy security and curb bills, which have been sent soaring by the global gas supply crunch exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In related news, plans for new UK nuclear projects advanced on two fronts this week, with reports suggesting Centrica could invest in the planned Sizewell C nuclear project and Rolls Royce announcing potential sites for its proposed small modular reactor (SMR) project.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Centrica is considering taking a stake in the high-profile Sizewell C project that is being led by EDF. Any deal would help enable a restructuring of the ownership of the £20bn joint venture that would see Chinese state-backed investor sidelined with the UK government also potentially taking a stake.

Meanwhile, the Rolls-Royce-led consortium pursuing plans to build the UK's first SMR today announced its shortlist of locations for the first factory to support its proposed fleet of SMRs.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire is on the list, alongside sites in Sunderland, Deeside in Wales, Ferrybridge in West Yorkshire, Stallingborough in Lincolnshire, and Carlisle.

The shortlist follows a call from the company for regional development bodies to come forward with proposed sites that could support a £200m factory that is expected to create up to 200 jobs.

Tom Samson, Rolls-Royce SMR chief executive, said the level of response "shows the ambition and appetite of the UK to build and operate a fleet of SMRs which will provide affordable, low-carbon electricity for generations to come".