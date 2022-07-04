Survey: Cost of living 'a barrier' to greener lifestyle choices

The survey found 39 per cent of consumes had sought to reduce their meat intake over the past year | Credit: iStock

The number of UK consumers who have adopted a more sustainable lifestyle has risen over the past year, but cost continues to be a significant barrier for many of those wanting to make more sustainable and ethical purchasing decisions. That is the conclusion of fresh research that warns rising living costs could impact the rate at which more sustainable products and services are being adopted.

A survey of more than 2,000 UK adults carried out last week by YouGov quizzed respondents on their sustainability choices and found that almost two-thirds - 59 per cent - are now consciously buying only what they need, up from 39 per cent in 2021.

The survey also points to growing interest in 'circularity', with 53 per cent claiming to have repaired instead of replaced an item and 40 per cent having bought second-hand or refurbished goods in the last 12 months - although just seven per cent said they hire or rent items instead of purchasing them so as to curb their environmental impacts.

Meanwhile, 30 per cent of respondents said they had opted for low emission or shared transport modes over the past year, up from 19 per cent in 2021, and 39 per cent said they had reduced their meat consumption, an increase from 30 per cent the previous year.

Responses to the survey, which was commissioned by Deloitte, suggest consumers are also most likely to make sustainable or ethical choices in categories they deem essential and buy most frequently, such as groceries. Just over half said they tried to buy seasonal produce, 48 per cent said they sought out locally produced goods, and 39 per cent said they tried to reduce their food waste, according to the findings.

Yet despite the growing interest in sustainable products, services, and lifestyle choices indicated in the survey, the poll also found that cost continues to be a major barrier to adoption of green consumer practices, particularly in the wake of soaring inflation seen over the past year.

Just over half of survey respondents said sustainable and ethical consumer options were too expensive, and 57 per cent said they would be keen to go greener if such options were more affordable, according to Deloitte. Over a quarter of those surveyed said they had not adopted a more sustainable lifestyle over the past 12 months precisely because of economic uncertainty, including over the impact of rising prices.

"At a time when making sustainable choices is more important than ever, the rising cost of living is putting pressure on consumers' finances," said Emily Cromwell, ESG lead for the consumer industry at Deloitte. "While it's positive to see a marked improvement in consumers buying only what they need, it's important to consider that this could also be a result of cutting back more generally. For many consumers, opting for sustainable alternatives is just too expensive."

Cromwell said that amid rising living costs the onus was now on brands "to persuade people to make greener choices by offering more affordability and availability".

"It's also important that consumers receive enough information to understand why they would choose more sustainable products and to encourage consistent sustainable behaviours going forward," she added.

Around a third of respondents - 32 per cent - said that 'environmentally or ethically sourced' labelling was not very, or not at all, important to them in making their choices.

Moreover, more than half - 51 per cent - said they were not interested in adopting a more sustainable lifestyle, and 48 per cent said they lacked the requisite information to do so.

Brand trust was also an issue which came up in the survey results, with 25 per cent revealing that they did not know what or who to trust with regards to corporate sustainability commitments. Just under a third of respondents cited the importance of having transparent and environmentally responsible supply chain in order to trust a brand, and 30 per cent said net zero targets and a strong public reputation on sustainability were important to them.

Cromwell said the survey results showed that brands needed to work harder to become more transparent in support of their sustainability commitments, so as to help consumers to make the greenest choices.

"UK consumers are clearly mindful of a brand's record and reputation around sustainability and green issues," she said. "Consumer business leaders need to keep this front of mind as they drive their brand to make tangible, positive steps to a greener future."