Study: AI and digital twins can help onshore wind sector tackle delays and red tape

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Critical component wait times of more than a year increase project risks, but AI and digital twins can offset delays, new study finds

There is growing consensus that artificial intelligence (AI) enabled planning tools and smarter coordination can offer Europe's onshore wind sector a means of tackling supply chain delays and growing concerns...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How Polytag is harnessing digital tracking to help brands see what happens to their packaging

'The world's fastest laboratory': Mercedes F1 slashed air travel and freight emissions by two thirds in 2024

More on Wind

Masdar and Iberdrola to invest €5.2bn in 1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm
Energy

Masdar and Iberdrola to invest €5.2bn in 1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm

Energy giants advance €15bn joint venture with opening of Baltic Eagle project and confirmation of investment in latest UK offshore wind farm

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 July 2025 • 3 min read
UK government gives green light to Irish Sea's largest offshore wind farm to date
Energy

UK government gives green light to Irish Sea's largest offshore wind farm to date

Ed Miliband approves plans for 1.5GW Mona Offshore Wind Farm, which is set to provide clean power to more than one million homes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 July 2025 • 3 min read
'No-brainer': Government launches UK's first Onshore Wind Strategy
Energy

'No-brainer': Government launches UK's first Onshore Wind Strategy

Target to deliver 29GW of onshore wind capacity by 2030 aims to unlock £70m of community funding for rural towns and villages a year, government claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 July 2025 • 6 min read