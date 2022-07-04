Labour revs up plans for 30,000 electric vehicle jobs

Opposition unveils plans to part-finance three new gigafactories by 2025 and offer interest-free loans for drivers switching to EVs

Labour has provided more detail on its sweeping green infrastructure investment strategy, revealing plans to provide government support for at least three new gigafactories if it wins the next election.

The opposition yesterday set out plans to create at least 30,000 jobs in the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain through a commitment to part-finance the creation of three new, additional gigafactories by 2025.

The policy would form part of a multi-billion pound Climate Investment Pledge, which would also see Party introduce interest free loans both new and used EVs to make EV ownership more affordable for and accelerate the roll out of public charging points.

Labour pointed to last week's Climate Change Committee (CCC) progress report, which concluded the UK was not on track to meet its net zero goals and specifically warned that the country was at risk of failing to attract sufficient investment in the EV supply chain.

The CCC warned "it is unlikely that vehicle manufacturers will manufacture EVs in the UK… if battery manufacturing gigafactories aren't located in the UK".

The CCC report came in the same week as a report from auto industry trade body the SMMT, which similarly called on the government to increase support for the EV manufacturing sector if it wants to deliver on the target to end sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

The government has signalled its support for a number of new gigafactories in the UK, with agreement reached earlier this year to support Britishvolt's plans to build a major new battery factory in north east England.

But Labour said more action was required to fast track the development of the EV supply chain.

"Labour's plans will bring down bills, create jobs and help achieve net zero," said Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds. "The Conservatives' failure to harness the potential of our net zero transition and grow our economy risks British industries losing out to competitors abroad. A Labour Government will re-energise Britain's economy by seizing the opportunities of the future."

