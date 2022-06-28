Concrete progress: Tarmac orders UK's first battery electric mixer truck

Tarmac has announced plans to deploy the UK's first battery electric mixer truck, paving the way for a significant reduction in carbon emissions and air pollution at its construction sites.

The construction materials giant confirmed yesterday that it has placed an order with Renault Trucks for the new electric mixer, which is now due to be delivered this autumn. The electric mixer will be immediately put to work at Tarmac's Washwood Heath site in Birmingham, the company said, where it will begin supplying construction materials to customers across the West Midlands.

It added that because it procures 100 per cent of its site electricity from clean energy sources the new vehicle will operate as a 'carbon neutral' solution.

"This order marks the first practical step towards a whole fleet transition to electric mixers and demonstrates our commitment to lead by example as we continue to turn our net zero ambitions into actions," said John Anderson, logistics director at Tarmac.

"One of Tarmac's key sustainability goals is to be at the forefront of implementing low CO2 transport and logistics solutions, and this shows us doing exactly that. We're looking forward to serving our customers across the West Midlands with this fully electric truck in the autumn."

The 26 tonne truck has been developed through a partnership between Tarmac, Renault Trucks, and Total Vehicle Solutions (TVS) with the project backed through Tarmac's Supplier Innovation challenge.

The result is a mixer truck with zero tailpipe emissions, as well as reduced noise and vibration. Moreover, by utilising telematics information available for fleet activity, the design team has been able to match the normal delivery profile of a truck to the indicative range of 120km and the power draw from the mixer drum in transit and discharge, the companies said. The truck will have the ability to fast charge within 1.5 to two hours if needed and has a 265kWh battery with a guarantee of up to 10 years operation.

In addition, Tarmac said the truck comes with enhanced safety features, as the batteries provide a lower centre of gravity, improving stability, while the speed of the drum rotation is computer-controlled to optimise energy consumption for loading, unloading and transit of different types of mix.

Andrew Scott, head of electric mobility at Renault Trucks, said: "We're delighted to partner with TVS Group to bring the first electric concrete mixer into the Tarmac fleet. Work began on this vehicle as part of their Supplier Innovation Challenge last year, and it is very exciting that it will soon enter service bringing a range of concrete products to Tarmac's customers.

"We welcome Tarmac's commitment to bring more fully electric vehicles into its operations, which reflects the company's ambition to decarbonise its vehicle fleet and its confidence in Renault Trucks and TVS to bring innovative zero carbon emissions solutions into service."

Kevin Walker, technical director at TVS, said further improvements were planned for the truck. "This initial solution uses a hydraulic system, with the full electric drive expected to be released in 2023," he said, adding that project would also deliver green jobs in the UK with the electric concrete mixer set to be manufactured in Motherwell, Scotland.

The news comes just days after Tarmac announced that from next month it will make a new lower temperature asphalt mix the standard option for its highway projects, in a move that is expected to save 13,500 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

