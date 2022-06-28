"A tech revolution is necessary to reconcile sustainable construction with affordable housing", according to the founders of Vestack, a tech company that specialises in the design and construction of low carbon buildings.

Vestack - a so-called 'proptech' company - has this week announced that it has completed a €10m funding round in support of its plans to harness digital design technologies and a modular construction system to "transform how our cities are built".

The European firm said that its approach promises to construct buildings with a three times lower carbon footprint, twice as fast, and at no extra cost, compared to traditional construction.

The company specialises in constructing residential properties, accommodation blocks, and tertiary buildings such as offices and nurseries that are up to five storeys tall.

The firm yesterday confirmed it has successfully completed its latest funding round, which was led by the first Impact Private Equity fund of Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, and supported by Ring Capital's VC Impact fund Ring Mission and Karista.

Sylvain Bogeat, Nicolas Guinebretière, and Jean-Christophe Pierron - Vestack's co-founders - said the funds would be used to accelerate the development of new features in its digital design software, undertake research and development for its construction system, and accelerate the commercialisation of new products.

The funding injection should also help the company boost production capacity, by financing new assembly sites and establishing new sub-contracting partnerships.

The productivity gains from digitisation, industrialisation, and robotisation absorb any extra costs related to the use of more environmentally-friendly materials, according to Vestack. The benefits of modular construction also help with the so-called 'eco-conception' of buildings, optimising the use of resources and reducing supply chain flows, the company said, while off-site construction reduces "the nuisances associated with a building site and cuts construction time by half".

"Vestack's mission is to democratise low carbon construction," said Charlotte Lafont, Principal, Ring Mission. "Their buildings, while respecting the environment, remain affordable and competitive. Beyond having an environmental impact, they have a social impact and provide an answer to the housing crisis."

The company is hoping to address a potentially booming market, as companies and governments step up efforts to slash emissions across the construction sector.

According to a 2019 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), buildings and construction accounted for 36 per cent of final energy use and 39 per cent of energy and process-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

And just last month, the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) urged the European Union to accelerate progress on decarbonising buildings and construction with updated building regulations, a focus on sustainable procurement, and better modelling of the whole-life environmental impact of developments.

The EU Policy Roadmap was developed with the support of a coalition of over 35 leading industry bodies through WorldGBC's flagship #BuildingLife project. It is the first of its kind at EU scale to address the whole life carbon impact of the built environment, across multiple policy routes, WorldGBC said.