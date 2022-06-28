Convenience is key: Why single-use packaging alternatives must be frictionless

Reusable packaging should aim to rival single-use packaging in its simplicity in order to drive behaviour change, writes Hubbub's Alex Robinson
Imagine daily life without disposable food and drink packaging. It's not easy, is it? All those packets, bottles, cartons and so on add up to an extraordinary amount. For example, it takes nearly 11 billion...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial