Wind farm developer Vattenfall has committed to reusing or recycling all its old blades by 2030
Difficult-to-recycle wind turbine blades are set to be turned into skis, insulation, and materials for solar farms, as part of a new trial by Swedish wind farm developer Vattenfall. Though 90 per cent...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial