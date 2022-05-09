Global Briefing: European businesses call on EU to deliver bolder energy security plan

Brussels considers strengthening clean energy plans, India ramps up offshore wind ambitions, and all the green business news from around the world
Over 100 business CEOs call on EU to accelerate green transition A group of more than 100 CEOs from many of Europe's top businesses have this week written to European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial