Global Briefing: European businesses call on EU to deliver bolder energy security plan

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 6 min read
Brussels considers strengthening clean energy plans, India ramps up offshore wind ambitions, and all the green business news from around the world

Over 100 business CEOs call on EU to accelerate green transition A group of more than 100 CEOs from many of Europe's top businesses have this week written to European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,...

More on Management

'British Nuclear Renaissance': Government announces £120m fund to help innovators enter sector
Nuclear

'British Nuclear Renaissance': Government announces £120m fund to help innovators enter sector

The Future Nuclear Enabling Fund aims to support the government's ambition to approve eight new reactors by 2030

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 13 May 2022 • 2 min read
Anesco is one of the firms that has delivered battery storage to the industry in recent years | Credit: Anesco
Energy

UK battery storage sector requires £20bn boost by 2030, analysts say

Government should work to focus nearly a fifth of total energy technology investment on energy storage, Cornwall Insight modelling shows

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 13 May 2022 • 2 min read
Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation
Policy

Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

Long-awaited publication of government's environmental principles for policymaking triggers warnings from NGOs that green protections could now be watered down

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 May 2022 • 5 min read