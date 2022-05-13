Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

Leading green groups have responded angrily to the publication of the government's new Environmental Principles Policy Statement, warning that it could lay the groundwork for a significant weakening of the UK's environmental policy and regulatory regime.

Published yesterday after a series of delays, the legally-binding policy statement aims to set out the principles by which policymakers "apply environmental principles to support environmental protection and enhancement".

The statement confirms the government's support for five internationally recognised legal principles that tend to inform environmental policymaking: the prevention principle; the 'polluter pays' principle; the precautionary principle'; the integration principle;, and the 'rectification at source' principle, all of which underpinned UK environmental policies and regulations derived from the EU prior to its exit from the bloc in 2020.

But while the move commits the government to adhering to these broad legal principles - which in the case of the precautionary principle require policymakers to err on the side of caution when considering the potential for unknown environmental impacts arising from new laws and regulations - the government stressed that they "are not rules and cannot dictate policy decisions by Ministers".

A snap analysis of the new statement published today by the Greener UK coalition of environmental groups, argues that the plans provided "confirmation that the UK is downgrading to a US-style system where environmental regulation often plays second fiddle to other considerations".

The group said the new statement signalled the government intended to water down principles that had in the past informed successful environmental regulations, such as rules to crack down on CFCs and restrict the use of hazardous chemicals in cosmetics.

The plans will also spark accusations that Ministers are reneging on previous commitments not to dilute environmental protections post-Brexit.

"Before, all ministers and public authorities were legally bound to consider the principles in policy making that could affect the environment," Greener UK said in its briefing paper. "With the precautionary principle, UK ministers and public authorities could act to stop a project or substance if there was a lack of scientific information about the potential harm it could cause.

"Now, the government is following through on their proposals that only some parts of the government will on some occasions need to consider the precautionary principle and other principles - while also reducing the weight of the principles in those policies."

The group said the vital precautionary principle is being placed under a new 'risk management' heading, which it said alludes to the US-style approach to preventing new projects or substances only when there is clear evidence of risk.

Ahead of the Brexit referendum, George Eustice, who is now Environment Secretary, had called for the precautionary principle to be reformed in favour of a US-style 'risk-based' approach, allowing faster authorisation of new products. Moreover, this week's Queen's Speech was accompanied by government plans to cut 'red tape' through a new Brexit Freedoms Bill, fuelling fears that a host of environmental rules could be repealed.

Greener UK said the new environmental principles would make it easier for ministers to disregard the environment in favour of other factors by repeatedly emphasising the need for proportionality. It also introduces a focus on innovation and economic growth that gives more weight to the growth envisaged in certain projects, likely reducing the weight of the environment when big policies are developed, the group said.

As it stands the new principles would remove a direct legal obligation to consider the principles in important decisions; exempt public authorities and the Treasury and Defence departments from needing to consider the principles; and allow ministers to change the statement easily or side line it with economic considerations.

The principles are set to be finalised in the autumn following a period of Parliamentary scrutiny, and environmental campaigners are now set to step up calls for the statement to be strengthened.

"The legal principles that have underpinned environmental law and protection for decades are now substantially weaker," said Kierra Box from Friends of the Earth. "The government has fiddled with these proposals since last year, but they still rely on the same flimsy legal obligations and are undermined by a further downgrading of the precautionary principle. This will leave our environment at the mercy of business and economic concerns rather than the needs of people, health and nature."

Her comments were echoed by Ruth Chambers from the Greener UK coalition who said: "This should be a watershed moment for the environment. Instead, the government looks set to water down common sense rules that protect nature. The government must change tack and unite all departments around the cause of tackling the environmental crisis."

The government said the new principles would guide ministers across government towards opportunities to prevent environmental damage whilst still supporting innovation and sustainable development.

"Our environmental principles will ensure we put the environment at the heart of the Government's work across Whitehall," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "Ministers will have a duty under the Environment Act to consider opportunities to protect and enhance the environment, ensuring that we leave it in a better state for future generations."

The release of the document came in the same week as the new Office for Environmental Protection published a damning report detailing how the government had made scant progress towards its goal of reversing nature decline in recent years and urgently needed to deliver more ambitious and coherent policies to tackling pollution and biodiversity loss across the UK.

It also came amidst reports Ministers had undertaken a late U-turn ahead of the Queen's Speech and shelved plans for new sustainability disclosure requirements that would have forced large firms to provide more information on their environmental and climate plans.