Government promises to cover EPR funding shortfall

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

PackUK confirms freeze on producer disposal fees under Extended Producer Responsibility for packaging scheme, after government moves to plug funding gap

The government has provided a "one-time" contribution to cover a shortfall in funding generated through the Extended Producer Responsibility for packaging (pEPR) scheme, which was expected to provide £1.4bn...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Two thirds of local authorities are not confident they will reach net zero by 2050

OVO launches solar installation service for small and medium-sized businesses

More on Recycling

eBay to buy Depop from Etsy in $1.2bn deal
Recycling

eBay to buy Depop from Etsy in $1.2bn deal

Recommerce giant to purchase second-hand fashion app in bid to reach sustainability-minded Gen Z and Millennial customers

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 February 2026 • 4 min read
Material Focus awards first round of Circular Electricals Funding
Recycling

Material Focus awards first round of Circular Electricals Funding

First four projects to receive funding aim to improve resource efficiency and reduce environmental impacts from waste electricals

Amber Rolt
clock 13 February 2026 • 2 min read
'A clear shift': Second-hand marketplace Vinted grows to 17 million UK users
Recycling

'A clear shift': Second-hand marketplace Vinted grows to 17 million UK users

Data from SpendMapper shows Vinted now has more customers than nearly all other UK fashion brands, as demand for circular clothing practices continues to grow

Amber Rolt
clock 13 February 2026 • 3 min read