Material Focus awards first round of Circular Electricals Funding

First four projects to receive funding aim to improve resource efficiency and reduce environmental impacts from waste electricals
Four projects that aim to tackle e-waste have been awarded more than half a million pounds in funding from Material Focus' new Circular Electricals Fund. Material Focus announced yesterday it has selected...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis