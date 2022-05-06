Rapid electric car charging hub opens on M25

Michael Holder
EV drivers are now able to charge up their cars within 15 minutes at Thurrock motorway service station

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers now have access to 12 new rapid chargers on Britain's busiest motorway, after a new dedicated EV charging hub on the M25 was officially opened this week by Gridserve and Moto....

