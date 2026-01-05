Diesel has 'had its day': Number of battery EVs to overtake diesel cars by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

London in pole position to become UK’s first diesel-free city, as New AutoMotive tips EV market to continue to accelerate

Battery electric vehicles (EVs) will become more common on Britain's road than diesels before the end of the decade, according to a fresh analysis by New AutoMotive. The clean transport think tank highlighted...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Plug-in Truck Grant: Government pledges further £18m to help businesses deploy electric HGVs

'Tumultuous teenage years': AI and data centre boom drives eight per cent increase in climate tech funding

More on Automotive

Uber and Lyft eye electric 'robotaxi' trials on UK roads in 2026
Automotive

Uber and Lyft eye electric 'robotaxi' trials on UK roads in 2026

Rival ride hailing apps both announce partnerships with China's Baidu to trial fully electric, self-driving vehicles in London next year, subject to regulatory approval

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 December 2025 • 3 min read
'Our approach is working': UK car industry expected to meet EV sales target in 2025
Automotive

'Our approach is working': UK car industry expected to meet EV sales target in 2025

Industry on course to hit the regulatory target for 28 per cent of UK car sales to be electric in 2025, ECIU analysis suggests

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 December 2025 • 7 min read
EU unveils plan to dilute ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars
Automotive

EU unveils plan to dilute ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars

New package would drop planned ban, requiring manufacturers to instead cut tailpipe emissions 90 per cent by 2035 while ramping up investment in clean technologies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 December 2025 • 5 min read