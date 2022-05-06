The temperature is rising on heat as an ESG issue

India's devastating heat wave is a harbinger for the climate impacts all businesses will s
Reprinted from GreenBuzz, a free weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. I've become reasonably immune, for better or worse, to most mind-numbing headlines. They seem to happen daily. The full plate of issues...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial