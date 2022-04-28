'Scotland's largest': Zenobe reaches financial close on 50MW battery storage project

Construction has already started on Wishaw project near Glasgow which is expected to begin operating later this year
Scotland's largest battery storage facility is expected to begin operating later this year at a site in North Lanarkshire, after developer Zenobe today announced it has reached financial close on the 50MW...
