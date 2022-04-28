'Scotland's largest': Zenobe reaches financial close on 50MW battery storage project

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Zenobē
Image:

Credit: Zenobē

Construction has already started on Wishaw project near Glasgow which is expected to begin operating later this year

Scotland's largest battery storage facility is expected to begin operating later this year at a site in North Lanarkshire, after developer Zenobe today announced it has reached financial close on the 50MW...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Game-changer': Brimstone secures $55m investment in boost for 'carbon-negative' cement-making process

Queen's Speech: What is - and isn't - on the government's green agenda for the year ahead?

Most read
01

'It's working': Clean energy supplies nearly 80 per cent of power in Britain on Saturday

25 April 2022 • 3 min read
02

Amazon selects eight UK firms for inaugural sustainable start-up accelerator

26 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

Octopus Energy makes first investment in UK offshore wind farm

28 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

In the Loop: Burger King UK becomes first fast food brand to trial re-usable packaging

26 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

UK Transition Plan Taskforce aims to help firms develop 'rigorous' climate strategies

25 April 2022 • 3 min read

More on Infrastructure

A new coal mine in Cumbria makes no sense for the climate - or Britain's energy security
Infrastructure

A new coal mine in Cumbria makes no sense for the climate - or Britain's energy security

Rebecca Willis, Lancaster University
clock 27 April 2022 • 5 min read
Pictured, from left, co-founder at chief commercial officer Thomas O’Hagan, Graeme Thompson, chief finance officer and Philip Rainey, chief executive officer. Credit: Weev
Automotive

Charging forward: Start-up Weev plans to tackle Northern Ireland's EV charge point deficit

Company announces it is to invest £20m to improve infrastructure for nation's EV drivers

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
Report: Concrete industry could become net carbon sink within 20 years
Infrastructure

Report: Concrete industry could become net carbon sink within 20 years

New Low Carbon Concrete Routemap argues that emissions from the sector could halve by 2035

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 April 2022 • 3 min read