BusinessGreen owner Incisive Media acquired by Arc

Fast-growing global events, data and media platform Arc acquires Incisive Media and its stable of industry-leading business titles

BusinessGreen's owner Incisive Media was today acquired by fast-growing global events, data and media platform Arc.

Under the terms of the deal, BusinessGreen and the Net Zero Festival, along with sister titles Investment Week, Professional Pensions, Professional Adviser, Cover, International Investment, and Financial Services Forum, will transfer to Arc.

Arc already owns a portfolio of UK agriculture titles, including Farmers Guardian and its associated events. The acquisition of Incisive enables Arc to diversify and pursue its mission of creating a next generation media and events business.

Arc's group CEO Simon Foster said: "This is a pivotal step in the evolution of Arc. [We] look forward to growing and developing these portfolios. We also look forward to further developing the Arc platform through this acquisition with the addition of more resources and channels with which we can grow our network."

Arc is backed by investment funds managed by US-based Eagle Tree Capital.

A second Eagle Tree-backed business, US-based The Channel Company, has also acquired Incisive Media's technology titles - Computing, CRN, and Channel Partner Insight (CPI).

Incisive Media CEO Jonathon Whiteley said: "Following a very successful period of growth over the last few years, Incisive Media is now ready for its next stage of development.

"The global platforms of Arc and The Channel Company offer natural homes for Incisive Media's brands and people.

"Our audience and customer-centric approach to growing and supporting the end markets that we serve fits squarely with the philosophies of both Arc and The Channel Company. This split allows us to support that growth in a relevant and focused way."

BusinessGreen staff
Green energy security is achievable immediately - there's no need to wait

'Half measures won't halve emissions': The green economy reacts to IPCC's climate solutions report

