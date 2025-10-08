Survey: Over 60 per cent of CEOs confident in meeting 2030 net zero targets

Global business leaders remain strongly committed to climate action despite 'challenging macro conditions, according to KPMG's 2025 CEO Outlook report
Despite several high-profile delays to near-term climate targets this year, 61 per cent of CEOs are are confident in meeting 2030 net zero goals compared to just 51 per cent in 2024. That is according...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis