Climate adaptation has a marketing problem - it needs active, inclusive communication to attract investors

We need a new language that speaks to the opportunities of well-designed resilience initiatives, not just obligation, writes Forster Communications CEO Amanda Powell-Smith
As extreme weather events accelerate and the impact is directly felt at individual, national and global levels, it's time to talk about the growing importance of adaptation. While it will be high on the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis