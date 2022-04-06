GM and Honda team up on drive to develop 'affordable' electric vehicles

GM's first dedicated EV factor opened in the US in 2020 | Credit: GM
GM's first dedicated EV factor opened in the US in 2020 | Credit: GM

US and Japanese car firms step up collaboration on battery technology and manufacturing development in bid to drive down cost of EVs

Car giants General Motors (GM) and Honda are teaming up to jointly develop a series of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) using next-generation battery technology, with a view to kick-starting global production of millions of cars within five years, the firms announced yesterday.

The companies said they were working together to enable mass production of EVs including compact crossover vehicles from 2027, by leveraging each of their technology, design, and sourcing strategies to standardise equipment processes, drive efficiencies, and deliver greater affordability for consumers.

Moreover, the firms are currently exploring the potential to collaborate further on EV battery technology in order to drive down the cost of electrification, improve performance, and boost sustainability for future vehicles, they said.

While GM has been working to develop new technologies and production methods for lithium-metal, silicon, and solid-state batteries, Honda claims to have established a demonstration line for solid-state battery technologies which it views as key to future EV development.

The two firms have already been working together for several years, having announced an EV battery development collaboration in 2018, in addition to co-developing some EVs, such as the Honda Prologue car that is set for launch in 2024, and working together on hydrogen storage technologies since 2013.

"GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China," said Mary Barra, GM's chair and CEO. "By working together, we'll put people all over the world into EVs faster than either company could achieve on its own."

She said the enhanced collaboration would also support GM's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations and products by 2040, and ditch fossil fuel passenger cars altogether in the US by 2035.

Honda, meanwhile, is targeting carbon neutrality across its business worldwide by 2050, which the firm's president and CEO Toshihiro Mibe said necessitated "driving down the cost of EVs to make EV ownership possible for the greatest number of customers".

"Honda and GM will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles," he said.

In related news, Chinese carmaker and battery technology giant BYD has revealed it has already stopped producing fossil fuel cars, and is, as of last month, now solely manufacturing EVs and plug in hybrid vehicles.

The firm, in which US venture capitalist Warren Buffet is an investor, is one of six global carmakers that at COP26 last year committed to phasing out fossil fuel vehicle production by 2024, alongside Volvo, Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar Land Rover.

First established as a battery firm in 1995, BYD - which stands for Build Your Dreams - has expanded to become the biggest EV manufacturer in China, which is also the world's biggest EV market. Last month the firm reached a new sales record, shipping over 104,000 battery and plug-in vehicles in China.

