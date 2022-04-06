Energy Security Strategy: Government promises 'major acceleration of homegrown power'

The government will tomorrow publish its long-awaited Energy Security Strategy, promising that the sweeping new plan will 'supercharge' clean energy deployment and put the UK on track to source 95 per cent of its power from domestic low carbon sources by 2030.

However, with calls growing for European governments to impose sanctions on fossil fuel exports from Russia in response to the latest atrocities in Ukraine, campaigners slammed the proposed package of measures arguing that it was badly underpowered and would "do nothing to help the UK get off Russian gas this year".

The release of the Strategy follows several delays and weeks of disagreements within government over multiple aspects of the plan.

Campaigners said opponents within Cabinet of more ambitious proposals to rapidly expand onshore wind and solar development and increase funding for energy efficiency programmes that could reduce fossil fuel imports in the near term appeared to have won out, with the final version of the plan largely focusing on how to accelerate longer term offshore wind, nuclear, and oil and gas development.

But speaking this evening Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the new Strategy as a major boost for UK energy security. "We're setting out bold plans to scale up and accelerate affordable, clean and secure energy made in Britain, for Britain - from new nuclear to offshore wind - in the decade ahead," he said. "This will reduce our dependence on power sources exposed to volatile international prices we cannot control, so we can enjoy greater energy self-sufficiency with cheaper bills."

His comments were echoed by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who said the UK needed to move to "protect ourselves from price spikes in the future by accelerating our move towards cleaner, cheaper, home-grown energy".

"The simple truth is that the more cheap, clean power we generate within our borders, the less exposed we will be to eye watering fossil fuel prices set by global markets we can't control," he said. "Scaling up cheap renewables and new nuclear, while maximising North Sea production, is the best and only way to ensure our energy independence over the coming years."

The government said that overall the plan could see 95 per cent of Great Britain's electricity provided from low carbon sources by 2030, while also supporting over 40,000 more jobs in a raft of clean industries.

As expected, the nuclear and offshore wind industries are set to emerge as the big winners, with the Strategy proposing a series of reforms designed to accelerate development.

For example, the strategy will include a new ambition to develop up to 24GW of nuclear capacity by 2050, delivering around a quarter of anticipated power demand. To help stimulate the development of an industry that has been marred by project delays and cost overruns, the government is to launch a dedicated new body, dubbed Great British Nuclear, which will be backed by "substantial funding" and tasked with bringing forward new projects with immediate effect.

The government said it will also launch a new £120m Future Nuclear Enabling Fund this month and will continue to work to progress a series of new projects, including small modular reactor projects, that can create a steady pipeline of projects beyond the Hinkley Point Project that remains the only new UK nuclear project in development.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive at the Nuclear Industry Association, hailed the new nuclear target of 24GW by 2050 as "a vital step forward for UK energy security and our net zero future". "Investing in fleets of large and small scale stations is essential to securing clean, affordable, British power which will work alongside renewables to cut our dependence on gas," he said. "This investment will also create tens of thousands of jobs across the country and revitalise a world class skills base right here in Britain. The ambition and determination to do much more and quicker is very welcome."

But the plans will face fierce opposition from green groups, which have long maintained that such a major build out of new reactors will drive up energy bills at a time when renewables costs are continuing to fall and energy storage technologies are maturing fast.

The new Strategy is to also include a similar ambition to deliver up to 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, including up to 5GW of new floating wind turbine capacity. The previous 2030 goal for offshore wind, not including floating turbines, was for 40GW. The new targets are set to be backed by a series of planning reforms designed to shorten the time it takes for developers to secure consent for offshore wind projects.

Dan McGrail, CEO at trade body RenewableUK, said the renewables industry was "ready and able to work with Government to deliver the ambitions set out in the new Energy Security Strategy".

"Renewables can deliver new, low-cost power quicker than any other option and wind will be at the heart of a secure, affordable net zero energy system," he said. "Scaling up our ambitions for renewables, and increasing speed of delivery, will help us cut bills and be more energy independent. The sector is investing tens of billions of pounds in cheap wind power, as well as cutting-edge green hydrogen and floating wind technology, so that the UK can reduce our dependence on gas."

In addition, the Strategy is to confirm plans for a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas projects this autumn backed by a newly appointed taskforce to provide bespoke support to new developments. And it will reference this week's move to commission a review of fracking practices to see if concerns over tremors can be addressed and the moratorium on projects lifted.

However, both moves are set to anger environmental groups, especially given the Strategy is not expected to include measures to accelerate the development of proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs that could serve to reduce emissions from new gas projects beyond the current timetable.

It also comes just days after the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that global greenhouse gas emissions must peak no later than 2025 to keep the Paris Agreement's 1.5C warming target within reach, and that new fossil fuel developments would likely serve to undermine that goal.

Campaign groups have also pointed out that expanding domestic capacity is unlikely to have any impact on soaring gas prices, which are determined by the international market.

However, the government has argued North Sea oil and gas is less carbon intensive than imports from elsewhere, and that expanding capacity is necessary to drive down dependence on Russian sources.

Hydrogen looks set to be another potential winner from the new Strategy, with the government moving to double its previous 5GW ambition for low carbon hydrogen production capacity to up to 10GW 2030, with at least half coming from green hydrogen. The Strategy is expected to set out plans to run annual allocation rounds for electrolytic hydrogen so that up to 1GW of electrolytic hydrogen is in construction or operational by 2025.

However, as had been widely feared by green business groups and campaigners, the support in the new Strategy for measures that could make a more rapid contribution to UK energy security is much more modest than the big bets being made on nuclear and offshore wind.

Proposals for a relaxation of onshore wind planning rules appear to have been shelved, with the Strategy instead promising only to consult on developing partnerships with "a limited number of supportive communities who wish to host new onshore wind infrastructure in return for guaranteed lower energy bills" and look at the potential to repower existing onshore wind sites when they require updating or replacement turbines.

Similarly, new measures to reduce domestic gas consumption and enhance energy efficiency are limited to plans for a Heat Pump Investment Accelerator Competition in 2022 worth up to £30m, proposals to improve labelling and energy efficiency standards for some consumer products, and the launch of a new energy advice site on gov.uk this summer.

The plans follow reports this morning that the Treasury had blocked proposals from Number 10 for a £200m uplift in the funding for the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, after Chancellor Rishi Sunak flatly refused to sign off on any new funding for energy efficiency measures beyond the VAT cuts for clean technologies and insulation announced in last month's Spring Statement.

Snap analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank claimed the mooted £200m ECO scheme uplift would have allowed 22,500 households a year to benefit from insulation upgrades, which could have saved each of these homes on average around £600 on their annual energy bills - savings that these households will now miss out on.

Speaking earlier today, Johnson said the government would "do everything we can to help people with the energy price spikes, which are a global thing... [but], we've got to be frank with people, there's a limit to the amount of taxpayers' money we can simply push towards trying to deal with global energy price spikes."

The outlook for solar power looks slightly more encouraging for developers, with the Strategy including an ambition to increase solar capacity five-fold by 2035, a promise to consult on a series of planning reforms designed to boost development on rooftops and lower value land, and moves to encourage the use of low-cost finance for rooftop solar panels and make onsite renewable installations standard in new homes and buildings.

The Strategy is also expected to include nods towards plans to "aggressively explore" the potential for new marine and geothermal energy projects, as well as proposals for a series of governance reforms to accelerate the adoption of smart grid technologies and build on the launch today of the new Future System Operator body.

In addition, the Strategy will seek to promote the nascent green finance sector, remove some of the barriers to decarbonising heritage homes, and extend the Energy Intensive Industries Compensation Scheme for a further three years to help industrial firms cope with soaring energy costs.

Even so, the Strategy as a whole sparked fierce criticism from green groups and campaigners, who accused the government of delivering a badly underfunded package that would do little to curb fossil fuel imports until the second half of the decade.

Ed Matthew, campaigns director at think tank E3G, said the government "had prioritised policies that will keep us dependent on high cost fossil fuels and nuclear power".

"With no new support to save energy and by holding back on solar power and on-shore wind, this strategy will do nothing to help the UK get off Russian gas this year," he said. "This isn't an energy security strategy and will do nothing to bring down energy bills. It is a national security threat and the person who will be happiest with it is Vladimir Putin."

Matthew's colleague, Juliet Phillips, offered a similarly damning assessment of the new Strategy. "Today's Energy Security Strategy has failed to deliver for British families facing a cost-of-living crisis and done little to support a rapid shift from Russian energy imports," she said. "With estimates that one in three households could be left in fuel poverty this autumn, the focus should have been on rapid measures to boost energy security at home.

"However, the Prime Minister has let the Chancellor block any solutions which could have delivered tangible results this year. By instead emphasising on technologies which won't deliver until far into the future, the government has both failed to meet the moment, and failed to read the mood of the nation."

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said the Strategy "comprehensively fails to stand up to Putin's violence, to take the sting out of soaring energy bills, or take control of the spiralling climate crisis".

"The government could have chosen to power ahead with quick, cost-effective and fair solutions like taxing oil and gas companies' mega-profits, investing more to cut energy waste from homes, and unblocking planning barriers for cheap and popular onshore wind," she said. "Instead, while there are some improvements on renewables targets, they have prioritised slow solutions, dishing out rewards to vested interests in the nuclear and the oil and gas industries, which won't tackle the cost of living crisis or reduce our dependence on gas.

"Johnson seems easily distracted from the straightforward solutions, while Sunak appears to be an active block. Does Sunak not get it, or does he not care? It's hard to know which is worse."

Roz Bulleid, deputy policy director at Green Alliance, said it was "great to see cabinet ministers, especially the business secretary, raising ambition on renewables". But she added that the Strategy as a whole "misses a huge opportunity to help people cut their bills now and reduce our reliance on fossil fuel imports with better energy efficiency".

Meanwhile, Labour's Shadow Climate Change Secretary, Ed Miliband, said the government's plans were "in disarray".

"Boris Johnson has completely caved to his own backbenchers and now, ludicrously, his own energy strategy has failed on the sprint we needed on onshore wind and solar- the cheapest, cleanest forms of homegrown power," he said. "This relaunch will do nothing for the millions of families now facing an energy bills crisis. No reversal of the ban on onshore wind and not a penny more on energy efficiency. These decisions will force households to pay hundreds of pounds more for their energy bills and keep the UK dependent on imported gas for longer.

"After 12 years in government, families are paying the price of Conservative failure. This relaunch won't cut bills, won't deliver energy independence, and won't tackle the climate crisis."