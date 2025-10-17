Abatable and Artemeter team up to tackle climate impact of global sports industry

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Carbon credit and climate strategy specialists launch new partnership to help sports and entertainment organisations drive down emissions and tap into carbon credit market

Carbon credit specialist Abatable has teamed up with carbon investment consultancy Artemeter to launch a new strategic partnership aimed at helping global sports and entertainment industries develop decarbonisation...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Workforce 2030: How can businesses develop an effective green skills strategy?

Report: Radical food and farming overhaul could cut NHS costs, revive UK economy

More on Management

Navigating turbulence: Eight strategies and tactics for staying the course on sustainability
Management

Navigating turbulence: Eight strategies and tactics for staying the course on sustainability

Working in sustainability can be rough ride in 2025, but subtle small shifts in tactics and communications can still deliver strong rewards, writes Forum for the Future's Sally Uren

Sally Uren, Forum for the Future
clock 13 October 2025 • 6 min read
Survey: Over 60 per cent of CEOs confident in meeting 2030 net zero targets
Management

Survey: Over 60 per cent of CEOs confident in meeting 2030 net zero targets

Global business leaders remain strongly committed to climate action despite 'challenging macro conditions, according to KPMG's 2025 CEO Outlook report

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 October 2025 • 4 min read
Ralph Lauren ditches 2040 net zero target in favour of 'rolling' five-year CO2 goals
Management

Ralph Lauren ditches 2040 net zero target in favour of 'rolling' five-year CO2 goals

US fashion brand unveils plan to 'evolve its approach to climate' by targeting near-term emission goals every five years

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 October 2025 • 3 min read