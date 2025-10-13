Navigating turbulence: Eight strategies and tactics for staying the course on sustainability

clock • 6 min read

Forum for the Future's Sally Uren

Some have called it a sustainability 'recession'. Others a sustainability 'winter'. The message, though, is the same: it can be hard being in sustainability right now. There are a host of reasons for...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Management

Survey: Over 60 per cent of CEOs confident in meeting 2030 net zero targets
Management

Survey: Over 60 per cent of CEOs confident in meeting 2030 net zero targets

Global business leaders remain strongly committed to climate action despite 'challenging macro conditions, according to KPMG's 2025 CEO Outlook report

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 October 2025 • 4 min read
Ralph Lauren ditches 2040 net zero target in favour of 'rolling' five-year CO2 goals
Management

Ralph Lauren ditches 2040 net zero target in favour of 'rolling' five-year CO2 goals

US fashion brand unveils plan to 'evolve its approach to climate' by targeting near-term emission goals every five years

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 October 2025 • 3 min read
Global poll points to growing corporate investment in net zero and nature goals
Management

Global poll points to growing corporate investment in net zero and nature goals

New report provides further evidence of a growing corporate appetite for investment in climate and nature action

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 September 2025 • 3 min read