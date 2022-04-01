Australia's Qantas Group has become the latest airline to set new emissions goals, unveiling an interim target to reduce carbon emissions by 25 per cent by 2030, as it provided more information on its roadmap to deliver on its previous pledge to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The new Climate Action Plan from the company will make sustainability a 'key pillar' of decision making across all areas of the business, the company said, as it works to deliver on new targets for fuel efficiency and the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

The company said it has set a new target for using 10 per cent SAF in its fuel mix by 2030, with the share rising to approximately 60 per cent by 2050. Qantas has already started flying with SAF sourced from outside Australia, it said, with 15 per cent of the fuel its uses out of London comprised of SAF since the beginning of 2022.

Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce, said that with hydrogen or electric powered long-haul aircraft "several decades away", the company's plans were focused on emissions-cutting technologies that are within reach today.

"Aviation is a crucial industry, especially in a country the size of Australia," he said. "Having a clear plan to decarbonise Qantas and Jetstar so we can keep delivering these services in the decades ahead is absolutely key to our future. We've had a zero net emissions goal for several years, so today's interim targets are about accelerating our progress and cutting emissions as quickly as technology allows."

Qantas also this week announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ANZ and INPEX to support a major integrated reforestation and low carbon farming project in Western Australia's wheatbelt region which, in the long term, could provide a source of SAF while also helping generate Australian carbon offset credits. The vast project will be developed in an area the size of Belgium in the south west of the state.

Under the MoU, the first planting of native trees is expected to take place in the winter of 2023.

Joyce said he hoped that Qantas's interim targets would drive the further expansion of the SAF market alongside other sustainable aviation technologies. "One benefit of setting these targets now is sending a clear signal that we're in the market for large volumes of sustainable aviation fuel, for carbon offset projects and for products that can be recycled," he said. "That will hopefully encourage more investment and build more momentum for the industry as a whole."

Meanwhile, the firm said its fleet renewal programme would see significant fuel savings with investment in Airbus A320neo and A220 aircraft delivering up to 20 per cent fuel savings compared to the Boeing 717s and 737s it currently operates. Qantas has already retired its 747s aircraft early in favour of Boeing 787s, which use 20 per cent less fuel than aircraft of similar size.

The news comes in the same week as rival operator BA announced that it had become the first airline to source commercial-scale SAF produced in the UK, in a move that was hailed as a major milestone for the nascent industry.