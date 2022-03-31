'Not just a catchline': UN Secretary-General launches Net Zero Expert Group

Four months on from the COP26 Climate Summit, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has today advanced ambitious plans that he announced in Glasgow for a new mechanism to enhance the credibility of net zero pledges.

Guterres today formally launched the High-Level Expert Group on the Net-Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities, including businesses, investors, cities, and regions.

"Despite growing pledges of climate action, global emissions are at an all-time high," Guterres said. "They continue to rise. The latest science shows that climate disruption is causing havoc in every region - right now. We are in a race against time to limit global heating to 1.5C. And we are losing."

He added that while governments have "the lion's share of responsibility to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century… we also urgently need every business, investor, city, state and region to walk the talk on their net-zero promises".

Thousands of businesses, investors, cities, and regional governments have announced net zero targets since the Paris Agreement in 2015 established an international goal to balance anthropogenic emissions with the ability of carbon sinks to soak up emissions. However, with global emissions still rising numerous studies have questioned the credibility of many net zero targets, with critics arguing that many organisations have failed to translate net zero goals into credible and effective decarbonisation strategies.

"To avert a climate catastrophe, we need bold pledges matched by concrete action," said Guterres. "Tougher net zero standards and strengthened accountability around the implementation of these commitments can deliver real and immediate emissions cuts."

The new group, which will be chaired by former Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna, will be tasked with developing recommendations that can drive "higher ambition and environmental integrity" into non-state actors' net zero strategies.

Specifically, it will explore current standards and definitions for setting net-zero targets; the credibility criteria used to assess the objectives, measurement and reporting of net-zero pledges; processes for verification and accounting of progress towards net-zero commitments and reported decarbonization plans; and how to develop a roadmap to translate standards and criteria into international and national level regulations.

"The recent avalanche of net zero pledges by businesses, investors, cities and regions will be vital to keep 1.5C alive and to build towards a safe and healthy planet, but only if all pledges have transparent plans, robust near-term action, and are implemented in full," said McKenna.

The 16-strong Expert Group is expected to make recommendations before the end of the year, with a view to establishing more effective standards for net zero targets.

Some observers have privately expressed concern at the number of different net zero standards now in development, with various green business groups and standards setting bodies all working to enhance their own net zero standards or initiatives.

However, launch of the new UN-appointed group was broadly welcomed by environmental experts.

Bill Hare, CEO at Climate Analytics and a member of the new group, said: "Net zero has become the climate action catch cry of governments and companies, but it's absolutely crucial that these targets are backed by real action. Governments are being held to account, but for non-state actors the situation is a lot more murky, and without guidelines, many net zero claims risk being simply PR campaigns without verification. If we are to meet the Paris Agreement's 1.5C warming limit, it's crucial that net zero is not just a catchline in an advertisement, so I look forward to helping develop a strict framework to ensure the result is the real and urgent action we need to meet that limit."

Laurence Tubiana, CEO at the European Climate Foundation, said that the greenwashing that some organisations were engaged in was "a form of climate denial". "This Taskforce can build greater trust in pledges and call for them to be accountable and regulated," she said. "As the Secretary General says, we are facing a catastrophe and we need clear, bold, accountable pledges - not more smoke and mirrors."

The new group was also welcomed by Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group of businesses. "Ensuring that net zero targets, and the plans to achieve them, are based on scientific, transparent and comparable criteria is not only key to building public and consumer trust, it is also essential to guide investment decisions," he said. "An increasing number of investors want to grow their stake in low-carbon technologies, infrastructure and services, and to do so, they need to have a clear and reliable picture of businesses' climate commitments and how these compare in ambition.

"As an organisation that has always stood for robust targets and disclosure requirements from business, the Aldersgate Group fully supports the UN Secretary General António Guterres' decision to set up an independent expert panel to provide recommendations on the most credible ways to set and report progress against net zero targets."

In related news the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), which was established at COP26 to develop a comprehensive global baseline of sustainability disclosures for the capital markets, today launched a consultation on its first two proposed standards. One sets out general sustainability-related disclosure requirements and the other specifies climate-related disclosure requirements.

The proposals build upon the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and incorporate industry-based disclosure requirements derived from SASB Standards, the group said.

"Rarely do governments, policymakers and the private sector align behind a common cause," said Emmanuel Faber, Chair of the ISSB. "However, all agree on the importance of high quality, globally comparable sustainability information for the capital markets. These proposals define what information to disclose, and where and how to disclose it. Now is the time to get involved and comment on the proposals."