Ford revs up efforts to deliver two million electric vehicles a year by 2026

Ford has this week reiterated its goal to build two million electric vehicles (EVs) a year by 2026, with a view to ensuring half its annual sales come from electric models by the end of the decade.

The commitments formed the centrpiece of the automakers second annual Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report, which was released yesterday, confirming Ford's long term goals to to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050, backed by science-based interim emissions targets for 2035.

Ford also reiterated its recent investment plans to spend more than $50bn globally from 2022 through to 2026 to develop EVs and the batteries that power them. In doing so, the company said it would create thousands of new jobs and build a sustainable and ethical supply chain from "some of the most advanced and efficient auto factories in the world".

Ford executive chair Bill Ford said the company would be judged by whether it "leaves the world a better place for the next generation".

"Each year, our integrated report reminds me of our commitment to our values, and our drive to move the needle on the issues that matter," he added. "This has been true since we launched the report 23 years ago, a first for the industry. And it could not be truer today."

The new report features voluntary disclosures on climate-related information and details Ford's progress to reduce emissions per vehicle by 50 per cent from a 2019 base year and emissions from its operations by 76 per cent from a 2017 base. Last year, the company achieved a 35 per cent reduction in its absolute manufacturing greenhouse gas footprint from 2017 levels.

In 2021, Ford also joined RouteZero, a global coalition to curb global warming by working toward making sales of all new cars and vans zero-emissions by 2040 globally, and no later than 2035 in leading markets.

Supplementing the sustainability and financial report, Ford yesterday released a standalone human rights report - a first for the company and the US auto industry as a whole. The report examines how its materials are sourced, where its products are manufactured and how its labour standards measure up with the rest of the industry.

Cynthia Williams, global director of sustainability, homologation, and compliance at Ford, said the report underlined the firm's commitment to transparency and accountability. "It gives our stakeholders a clear picture of how we are going to put people first and respect human rights as we transition to electric vehicles, building on our legacy of climate action and environmental protection," she said. "Our company strategy and sustainability goals are indelibly linked - what's good for the planet is good for our customers and our business."

Last month, Ford said it aimed to end fossil fuel van sales and achieve 'carbon neutrality' across entire European operations and supply chain by 2035.

