Multi-year agreement with Phillips 66 Limited moves BA closer to goal of using SAF for 10 per cent of its fuel by 2030
British Airways has become the first airline to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced on a commercial scale in the UK, after signing a multi-year agreement with Phillips 66 Limited. SAF is produced...
